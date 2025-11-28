Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Financial Planning For Couples: Money Habits To Build Before Marriage

By : Adhil Shetty | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Marriage marks the beginning of a shared journey, where financial understanding is just as important as emotional connection. Clarity on day-to-day money habits strengthens a marriage and sets the foundation for trust. Couples today want transparency, balance, and fewer surprises. To support that goal, here are some simple habits that can make routine money decisions easier and help both partners feel more secure.

Be honest about your financial situation

Many couples avoid talking about money because it feels uncomfortable. But, talking about savings, debts, and responsibilities is important before you get married. Understanding each other’s financial position helps you know what you’re both bringing into the relationship and sets realistic expectations for shared expenses. This clarity also builds trust and makes money decisions easier. When these conversations happen early, they prevent confusion. They also help you avoid any unpleasant surprises later. 

Decide how to handle bills together

Agreeing on how you want to handle bills can help prevent unnecessary conflicts. Couples can choose an approach based on income, financial history, and long-term goals. Some prefer using a joint account for shared expenses while keeping separate accounts for personal spending. Whatever your approach, check in regularly to ensure you are on the same page and make adjustments if needed.  

Understand and align on money habits 

Everyone handles money in their own way. Instead of criticising each other’s habits, try to understand where the other person is coming from and find a middle path that feels fair. When you talk openly about how each of you likes to spend and save, it becomes easier to avoid misunderstandings. These simple conversations make shared budgeting calmer and help you work as a team.

Plan major expenses as a team

Major purchases, such as a car, home appliances, or a holiday, can impact your financial stability. It is important to discuss these choices together by reviewing priorities, budgets, and affordability. For example, if one partner is planning a large purchase, keeping your spouse informed helps maintain trust and transparency.

Stay transparent about income and expenses

Open and honest conversations about income, debts, and major commitments make managing money together much easier. When both partners know what the other is handling, it becomes simpler to plan, avoid confusion, and stay prepared for upcoming expenses. Basic tools like budgeting apps or shared trackers can help you see where money is going. A quick monthly check-in is usually enough to keep things clear while still giving each partner room for personal spending.

Building simple money habits before marriage helps couples begin their life together with clarity and confidence. Money conversations may feel uncomfortable at first, but they encourage trust and reduce misunderstandings. And if finding common ground is difficult, speaking to a financial advisor can offer neutral guidance and help couples make balanced decisions together.

(The author is CEO, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

About the author Adhil Shetty

Adhil Shetty is the CEO of Bankbazaar.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Couple Money Savings Financial Planning Marriage Marriage Financial Planning
