Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceKolkata Gold Prices Soar, See What Is Driving The Rally

Kolkata Gold Prices Soar, See What Is Driving The Rally

Data shows that global gold consumption in the second quarter of 2025 rose 3 per cent year-on-year to 1,249 tonnes, worth $132 billion.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata witnessed a surge in gold prices today (Thursday), reflecting the broader bullish momentum in the domestic and international markets. As of the latest update, 22-karat gold in the city is priced at Rs 9,230 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) stands at Rs 10,075 per gram.

This local rise comes against the backdrop of record-setting gains in both global and Indian markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the most active October futures contract reached an all-time peak of Rs 1,02,250 per 10 grams on August 8. Globally, gold touched an unprecedented $3,534.10 per ounce on August 7, and analysts at Ventura Securities believe it may climb further to $3,600 before the end of December.

Global Factors Fuel the Rally

The escalation in prices is closely tied to international trends. Ventura Securities highlighted that “Gold retains upside potential with pronounced volatility, supported by weaker US growth, sustained pressure on the US dollar index, trade frictions and heightened geopolitical risks.”

Demand dynamics are strengthening the rally further. Data shows that global gold consumption in the second quarter of 2025 rose 3 per cent year-on-year to 1,249 tonnes, worth $132 billion. The value growth, at 45 per cent, indicates a strong appetite from both retail and institutional buyers.

ETF inflows also underline the renewed investment rush. Global holdings of gold ETFs rose 16 per cent to 3,616 tonnes by the end of June, while assets under management grew 64 per cent to $383 billion.

India Mirrors Global Sentiment

The domestic gold investment landscape is equally robust. Indian gold ETFs recorded a 42 per cent jump in holdings to 66.68 tonnes during the year to June 30. Assets under management nearly doubled to Rs 64,777 crore, supported by a 41 per cent rise in investor accounts, which now stand at 76.54 lakh.

Experts point out that younger investors are increasingly gravitating towards digital platforms, fractional ownership, and ETFs rather than purely physical gold. At the same time, traditional jewellery demand remains steady, with hybrid buying through online and offline channels gaining popularity.

Historical performance also strengthens gold’s position as an asset class. Over the past 20 years, the metal has delivered positive annual returns in 14 years, while in the last three years, it averaged 23 per cent returns annually, outperforming the Nifty 50’s 11 per cent.

For households in Kolkata, where gold has long been a preferred asset for investment and occasions, today’s price surge underlines its dual role as both a cultural symbol and a hedge against uncertainty.

Also read
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Kolkata Today Kolkata Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
World
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget