Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceKolkata Gold Prices Surge: Why The Yellow Metal Is Still King Amidst Uncertainty

Kolkata Gold Prices Surge: Why The Yellow Metal Is Still King Amidst Uncertainty

As per the latest figures, the price of 22-karat gold in Kolkata is Rs 9,390 per gram, while 24-karat gold, commonly known as 999 gold, is trading at Rs 10,244 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices in Kolkata saw a notable rise on Wednesday, mirroring a nationwide surge driven by both global and domestic factors. The precious metal continues to hold its ground as a preferred investment option for Indian households, offering security during uncertain times.

As per the latest figures, the price of 22-karat gold in Kolkata is Rs 9,390 per gram, while 24-karat gold, commonly known as 999 gold, is trading at Rs 10,244 per gram. These rates reflect the ongoing bullish trend supported by international market cues and currency movements.

Why Are Gold Prices Rising in Kolkata?

India, the second-largest consumer of gold globally after China, depends extensively on imports to satisfy domestic demand, as recycled gold accounts for only a small fraction of total supply. Given that gold is traded internationally in US dollars, the rupee’s performance against the dollar plays a key role in determining local rates. Any depreciation in the rupee typically makes imported gold costlier for Indian buyers.

Additionally, the tax structure within India adds multiple layers to gold pricing. Import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-specific levies all influence final retail prices across cities. While these factors apply across the country, Kolkata buyers may also feel the pinch of state-level charges, which marginally alter local rates compared to other regions.

Cultural sentiment is another key driver of demand in Kolkata. Gold holds immense significance during festivals and weddings, making it a symbol of prosperity and financial security. In times of inflation or economic volatility, residents often view gold as a safe haven for preserving wealth.

Global Triggers Shape Local Gold Trends

The recent uptick in gold prices is not purely domestic in nature. International market dynamics—ranging from shifts in bond yields and monetary policies to investor confidence—exert a strong influence on gold valuations. Presently, uncertainty in global markets, coupled with expectations of policy easing in major economies, is fuelling demand for the yellow metal.

Despite this upward movement, analysts warn that volatility could persist due to fluctuating global conditions and the possibility of central banks revisiting their interest rate strategies. For now, however, gold remains a top choice for individuals in Kolkata seeking a hedge against inflation and economic instability.

Across other cities, prices have moved in a similar range. In Delhi, rates are slightly higher at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,259 for 24-karat gold. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, rates stand at Rs 9,390 and Rs 10,244 for 22-karat and 24-karat respectively.

As economic uncertainties loom large, gold continues to maintain its appeal as a store of value. Whether for cultural reasons or as part of an investment strategy, the metal remains firmly entrenched in Kolkata’s financial landscape.

Also read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Kolkata Kolkata Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Cities
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget