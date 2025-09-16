Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Shines As Prices Climb In Kolkata: Rupee Movements, Global Trends In Focus

Gold Shines As Prices Climb In Kolkata: Rupee Movements, Global Trends In Focus

Recycled supplies contribute only a marginal share, leaving international cues and foreign exchange movements as decisive factors in shaping daily rates.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 03:58 PM (IST)

Kolkata witnessed strong momentum in gold prices on Tuesday, reflecting both international market dynamics and domestic currency fluctuations. India, the world’s second-largest consumer of the yellow metal after China, remains largely dependent on imports to meet its gold demand. Recycled supplies contribute only a marginal share, leaving international cues and foreign exchange movements as decisive factors in shaping daily rates.

In Kolkata, the price of 22-karat gold stood at Rs 10,260 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 gold) was priced at Rs 11,193 per gram. This marks a notable rise as investors and households increasingly turned to gold for both cultural purchases and safe-haven investment during times of economic unpredictability.

Impact of Currency and Taxes on Domestic Prices

The Indian bullion market does not move in isolation. Because gold is priced globally in US dollars, even minor shifts in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct bearing on domestic rates. A weaker rupee, for instance, increases the landed cost of imports, pushing up prices for buyers in Kolkata and other cities.

Multiple levies also shape the final price at the retail level. These include import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges, all of which amplify volatility whenever policy changes are announced. Consequently, buyers in Kolkata not only watch global headlines but also remain sensitive to government measures that may alter tax rates.

International Factors Continue to Dominate Trends

The broader direction of gold is steered by international benchmarks such as changes in bond yields, central bank decisions, and gold’s long-standing role as a hedge against uncertainty. Periods of geopolitical stress or economic slowdown often push investors worldwide to allocate more funds to bullion.

Tuesday’s rise in prices came at a time when uncertainties over global growth and trade risks were in focus. Across India, different cities reflected varied but upward movements. For example, Delhi recorded rates at Rs 10,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,208 per gram for 24-karat gold, while Chennai stood slightly higher at Rs 10,280 and Rs 11,215 per gram respectively.

For households in Kolkata, where gold plays a crucial role in weddings, festivals, and long-term savings, today’s prices highlight the enduring value of the metal as both an emotional and financial investment. At a time of inflation concerns and policy shifts, bullion’s appeal continues to shine brightly.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Kolkata Kolkata Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
World
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
Cities
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State Election Commission For Delay
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State EC For Delay
Cricket
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence, Arson And Public Unrest Reported Across Multiple Indian Cities
Breaking: ICC Rejects PCB Demand To Remove Referee After Handshake Controversy
Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget