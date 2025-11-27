Gold Price In Lucknow Today: Bullion Slips As Global Markets Face Uncertainty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s gold market remains deeply influenced by global cues, owing to the country’s continued reliance on imports to meet growing demand. Although initiatives to strengthen organised recycling and formal collection systems are underway, recycled gold still accounts for only a minor portion of supply. This makes domestic gold prices in cities like Lucknow especially sensitive to movements in both global markets and the rupee. On Thursday, gold prices dipped, reflecting a softening trend seen internationally.

Rupee Dynamics and International Signals Shape Prices

Since gold is denominated in US dollars globally, any depreciation in the rupee pushes up the import cost of bullion. Conversely, a stronger rupee helps ease domestic rates. International gold prices, meanwhile, are steered by shifts in economic indicators, geopolitical tensions, and policy decisions by major central banks. This interplay of forces trickles down to Indian cities, including Lucknow.

Economic data released earlier this week signalled uneven global growth, prompting investors to adjust their exposure to safe-haven assets. As a result, bullion prices softened across international markets, a trend that carried over to India on Thursday.

Lucknow Gold Rates Today

In Lucknow, 24-karat (999) gold is priced at Rs 12,790 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at Rs 11,725 per gram.

A comparison of rates across major Indian cities today reveals the following:

Delhi: Rs 12,790 (24K); Rs 11,725 (22K)

Chennai: Rs 12,840 (24K); Rs 11,770 (22K)

Bengaluru: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Mumbai: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Pune: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Kolkata: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Ahmedabad: Rs 12,780 (24K); Rs 11,715 (22K)

Hyderabad: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Indore: Rs 12,780 (24K); Rs 11,715 (22K)

Lucknow’s Steady Demand for Gold

Despite short-term market fluctuations, gold continues to be regarded as a pillar of financial security in Lucknow. With households traditionally favouring gold for both investment and consumption, the metal remains a dependable choice for preserving long-term wealth. As global trade conditions fluctuate and inflation concerns persist, bullion’s appeal in Lucknow remains firm.