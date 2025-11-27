Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price In Lucknow Today: Bullion Slips As Global Markets Face Uncertainty

Gold Price In Lucknow Today: Bullion Slips As Global Markets Face Uncertainty

International gold prices, meanwhile, are steered by shifts in economic indicators, geopolitical tensions, and policy decisions by major central banks.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s gold market remains deeply influenced by global cues, owing to the country’s continued reliance on imports to meet growing demand. Although initiatives to strengthen organised recycling and formal collection systems are underway, recycled gold still accounts for only a minor portion of supply. This makes domestic gold prices in cities like Lucknow especially sensitive to movements in both global markets and the rupee. On Thursday, gold prices dipped, reflecting a softening trend seen internationally.

Rupee Dynamics and International Signals Shape Prices

Since gold is denominated in US dollars globally, any depreciation in the rupee pushes up the import cost of bullion. Conversely, a stronger rupee helps ease domestic rates. International gold prices, meanwhile, are steered by shifts in economic indicators, geopolitical tensions, and policy decisions by major central banks. This interplay of forces trickles down to Indian cities, including Lucknow.

Economic data released earlier this week signalled uneven global growth, prompting investors to adjust their exposure to safe-haven assets. As a result, bullion prices softened across international markets, a trend that carried over to India on Thursday.

Lucknow Gold Rates Today

In Lucknow, 24-karat (999) gold is priced at Rs 12,790 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at Rs 11,725 per gram.

A comparison of rates across major Indian cities today reveals the following:

Delhi: Rs 12,790 (24K); Rs 11,725 (22K)

Chennai: Rs 12,840 (24K); Rs 11,770 (22K)

Bengaluru: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Mumbai: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Pune: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Kolkata: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Ahmedabad: Rs 12,780 (24K); Rs 11,715 (22K)

Hyderabad: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Indore: Rs 12,780 (24K); Rs 11,715 (22K)

Lucknow’s Steady Demand for Gold

Despite short-term market fluctuations, gold continues to be regarded as a pillar of financial security in Lucknow. With households traditionally favouring gold for both investment and consumption, the metal remains a dependable choice for preserving long-term wealth. As global trade conditions fluctuate and inflation concerns persist, bullion’s appeal in Lucknow remains firm.

Also read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow Gold Rates Gold Prices In Lucknow Today
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Technology
Illegal Mobile Factory Busted In Delhi: Police Seize 1,826 Phones & IMEI Tampering Software
Illegal Mobile Factory Busted In Delhi: Police Seize 1,826 Phones & IMEI Tampering Software
News
CITES Meeting Backs India, Says No Case Against Vantara Under Wildlife Import Rules
CITES Meeting Backs India, Says No Case Against Vantara Under Wildlife Import Rules
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget