India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Brace For Volatility As Oil Prices Spook Investors: Sensex Crashes 550 Points

Share Markets Brace For Volatility As Oil Prices Spook Investors: Sensex Crashes 550 Points

GIFT Nifty indicated a subdued start for domestic equities, with futures trading around 45 points lower and below the 22,700 mark in early deals.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equities opened cautiously, assessing weak global signals.
  • Indian indices declined, reacting to global cues, rising oil.
  • Global markets mixed; crude oil rose, impacting investor sentiment.

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a cautious note on Thursday, as investors assessed weak signals from GIFT Nifty, rising crude oil prices and mixed global cues. The focus is expected to remain on quarterly earnings, movements in international markets and institutional investment flows.

The BSE Sensex started the session more than 550 points down, testing 73,150, while the NSE Nifty50 tanked 200 points and inched closer to 22,600, around 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start For Dalal Street

GIFT Nifty indicated a subdued start for domestic equities, with futures trading around 45 points lower and below the 22,700 mark in early deals.

At around 9:04 AM, the Sensex was trading at 73,682.21, down 27.48 points, or 0.04 per cent. The Nifty50 stood at 22,690.95, declining 120.40 points, or 0.53 per cent.

Investors are likely to track global market movements, crude oil prices and the latest corporate earnings announcements for cues on the direction of the market. Stock-specific activity could also influence trading as the September-quarter results season continues.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Asian equities opened on a mixed note on Thursday as investors assessed the latest global developments.

South Korea's Kospi declined 0.67 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.19 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 remained largely unchanged in early trade.

The mixed regional performance offered limited direction to domestic investors ahead of the trading session.

Also read : Karwa Chauth 2026 Gift Ideas For Wife: From SIP To Gold ETFs, Money Moves Beyond Jewellery

Wall Street Ends Higher; US Futures Turn Lower

US equities closed higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in technology stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.05 per cent to close at 26,702.86, while the S&P 500 rose 0.58 per cent to settle at 7,757.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 360.21 points, or 0.69 per cent, ending the session at 52,856.09.

However, US stock futures were trading lower on Thursday. Dow Jones futures slipped 0.3 per cent, or around 170 points, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.5 per cent. Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.7 per cent.

Crude Oil Prices Rise Above $110 Per Barrel

Crude oil prices advanced in early trade, keeping energy costs firmly on investors' radar.

Brent crude rose 1.10 per cent to $110.02 per barrel, while US crude prices gained 0.86 per cent to $97.98 per barrel.

Higher crude prices remain a concern for India because of the country's dependence on oil imports. A sustained rise in energy costs could add to inflationary pressures, increase the import bill and weigh on the margins of oil-sensitive businesses.

Gold And Silver Rates Today

Precious metals traded lower in the latest session.

On COMEX, gold declined 0.44 per cent to $4,131.90, while silver slipped 0.59 per cent to $57.37.

In the domestic market, the 24-carat gold rate stood at Rs 1,46,070 per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,09,550. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai was reported at Rs 1,46,100.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 249.90 per gram, or Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Indian equity markets open cautiously on Thursday?

Indian equity markets opened cautiously due to weak signals from GIFT Nifty, rising crude oil prices, and mixed global cues. Investors are also assessing ongoing quarterly earnings.

What key factors are investors focusing on for market direction?

Investors are tracking global market movements, crude oil prices, and corporate earnings announcements. Institutional investment flows also influence market direction.

Why are rising crude oil prices a concern for India?

Rising crude oil prices concern India due to its high dependence on oil imports. This can increase inflationary pressures, raise the import bill, and affect business margins.

How did US markets perform recently?

US equities closed higher on Wednesday, supported by technology stocks. However, US stock futures were trading lower on Thursday, indicating a potential subdued start.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Asian Markets Wall Street Oil Prices Share Market GIFT Nifty
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Erases All Gains, Sensex 150 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,800
Dalal Street Erases All Gains, Sensex 150 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,800
Mutual Funds
Nifty Below 22,800, India VIX Jumps: What Is Weighing On The Stock Market Today?
Rupee Crosses 95, Crude Tops $110: Why Sensex And Nifty Are Under Pressure
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Opens: Sensex Climbs 400 Points, Nifty Over 23k, Jio IPO Begins Today
Dalal Street Opens: Sensex Climbs 400 Points, Nifty Over 23k, Jio IPO Begins Today
Mutual Funds
Share Markets End Bloody Monday, Bank Stocks Crash: Sensex About 900 Points Down
Share Markets End Bloody Monday, Bank Stocks Crash: Sensex About 900 Points Down
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Lucknow Crime Update: Shraddha Dubey's Alleged Aide Aamir Detained in Shiva Sharma Murder Probe
Bollywood Crime: Tiger Shroff Case Exposes Alleged Clandestine Weapon Handover Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget