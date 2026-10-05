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English NewsBusinessIndia LPG Imports Shift: US Becomes Top Supplier As West Asia Share Falls To 40%

India LPG Imports Shift: US Becomes Top Supplier As West Asia Share Falls To 40%

India’s LPG import basket has seen a sharp shift in FY27, with the US emerging as the largest supplier as West Asia’s share falls to 39.6%.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US became India's top LPG supplier, displacing West Asia.
  • Overall LPG imports dropped 35% due to reduced consumption.
  • West Asia's share also decreased in India's LNG imports.

India's LPG sourcing pattern changed sharply in the first half of FY27, with the US emerging as the biggest supplier as shipments from West Asia declined significantly, according to Kpler data.

Between April and September, India received 3.76 million tonne (MT) of LPG from the US, more than three times the 1.13 MT imported a year earlier. The US therefore accounted for 50.7% of India's LPG imports, compared with 9.9% in the corresponding period last year.

West Asia, which had supplied the bulk of India's LPG a year earlier, saw its share fall to 39.6% from 89.1%, reported The Financial Express.

India's Overall LPG Imports Fall 35%

The change in sourcing came against a broader decline in India's LPG imports.

Total LPG imports stood at 7.41 MT during April-September, down 35% from 11.41 MT in the same period a year earlier.

The lower import volumes coincided with weaker domestic LPG consumption. PPAC data showed LPG sales declined 14.93% to 13.797 MT in the first six months of FY27, compared with 16.218 MT a year earlier.

September also recorded a year-on-year decline, with LPG consumption falling 9.15% to 2.636 MT from 2.902 MT.

Also Read : GST Council Set To Scrap Arrest Powers, Ease Refund Rules In Next Reform Push

West Asian Suppliers Lose Ground

The reduction in supplies from West Asia was not limited to one country.

Kpler data showed India's LPG imports from the UAE fell to 1.30 MT from 3.82 MT during April-September. Shipments from Qatar dropped even more sharply, to around 306,000 tonne from 2.27 MT.

Imports from Kuwait declined to approximately 367,000 tonne from 1.76 MT, while Saudi Arabian supplies fell to around 293,000 tonne from 1.84 MT.

September brought some improvement in regional supplies. Imports from West Asia almost doubled from August's 455,000 tonne to about 909,000 tonne, with the UAE accounting for much of the increase.

UAE shipments rose to 548,000 tonne from 194,000 tonne over the same period. However, West Asian supplies were still around 51% lower than the 1.86 MT recorded in September 2025.

India's total LPG imports in September stood at 1.39 MT, marking a 31.6% decline from 2.03 MT a year earlier.

LNG Import Basket Also Shifts Away From West Asia

The change in sourcing is also visible in India's LNG imports, although overall LNG volumes moved in the opposite direction to LPG.

India imported 13.71 MT of LNG between April and September, up 12.2% from 12.23 MT a year earlier.

Despite the increase in total imports, West Asia's contribution dropped considerably. The region supplied 4.43 MT, down 40.8%, taking its share to 32.3% from 61.2%.

US LNG shipments, meanwhile, rose 143.5% to 3.65 MT, increasing the country's share of India's LNG imports to 26.6% from 12.3%.

Qatar recorded a particularly steep fall. India's LNG imports from the country dropped to around 409,000 tonne in April-September, from 5.33 MT in the year-ago period. Oman supplied 2.92 MT, Nigeria contributed 2.68 MT, and the UAE supplied 1.11 MT.

Also Read : RBI MPC Begins: First Rate Hike Since 2023 Likely, But Could Diwali Delay It?

Transport Fuel Demand Holds Up

The shift in India's gas import sources has taken place even as demand for petrol and diesel remained firm.

PPAC data showed petrol consumption increased 7% to 22.67 MT during April-September, while diesel sales rose 4.85% to 47.89 MT.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did India's LPG sourcing pattern change in the first half of FY27?

The US emerged as India's largest LPG supplier, accounting for 50.7% of imports. West Asia's share significantly declined to 39.6% from 89.1% in the corresponding period last year.

What was the trend in India's overall LPG imports and domestic consumption during April-September?

India's total LPG imports declined by 35% to 7.41 MT compared to the previous year. Domestic LPG consumption also fell by 14.93% during the same period.

Which West Asian countries significantly reduced their LPG supplies to India?

Shipments from Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait saw substantial drops. For example, Qatar's LPG imports to India fell from 2.27 MT to about 306,000 tonnes.

Was there a similar shift in India's LNG import sources?

Yes, West Asia's contribution to India's LNG imports dropped by 40.8%, reducing its share. Concurrently, US LNG shipments increased by 143.5%, significantly boosting its share.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG West Asia India LPG Imports Lpg Imports US LPG Imports To India India LPG Sourcing West Asia LPG Imports India LPG Import Shift
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