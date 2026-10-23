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English NewsBusinessIndia Flash Composite PMI Rises To 56.7 In October; Employment Growth Slows

India Flash Composite PMI Rises To 56.7 In October; Employment Growth Slows

As per the HSBC data, this is the strongest growth in business activity since June with manufacturers and service providers alike reporting improved market conditions and a rise in new orders.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's private sector expanded fastest in four months.
  • Strong domestic, overseas demand lifted new orders.
  • Inflationary pressures softened; employment growth, backlogs declined.

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Activity across India's private sector expanded at the fastest pace in four months in October as stronger domestic and overseas demand lifted new orders, while inflationary pressures continued to soften, according to data released by HSBC on Friday.

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index -- which tracks combined activity in the manufacturing and services sectors -- rose to 56.7 in October from 55.9 in September. However, a reading above 50 indicates expansion.

As per the HSBC data, this is the strongest growth in business activity since June with manufacturers and service providers alike reporting improved market conditions and a rise in new orders.

Demand from overseas markets also strengthened with businesses recording the fastest increase in export orders in six months.

"Private-sector manufacturing activity continued to expand with growth of output and new orders broadly unchanged at last month's levels. However, the steady pace of new order growth masks the fastest increase in new export orders since June 2025," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

Also Read : India-US Trade Deal In “Last Mile”, But “Never Done Till It’s Done”: Jaishankar

She further noted that manufacturers responded to stronger demand by increasing inventories of both raw materials and finished goods, while input cost inflation and selling price pressures continued to ease.

Meanwhile, employment growth across the private sector slowed with services companies halting net job additions after nine consecutive months of workforce expansion.

Manufacturing firms continued to add workers, albeit only marginally, according to the data.

Many companies indicated that existing staffing levels were sufficient to cope with current workloads, reducing the need for large-scale recruitment.

Also, outstanding business or backlogs of work declined for the third time in four months, while the rate of depletion was the joint fastest in six and a half years and among the strongest recorded since the global financial crisis suggesting firms were able to process work more efficiently.

In addition, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI came at 54.9 in October.

Also Read : Ration Card Aadhaar Linking 2026: Step-By-Step Guide For Online And Offline Process

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did India's private sector perform in October?

India's private sector activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in October. This growth was driven by stronger domestic and overseas demand, leading to a rise in new orders.

What was the HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index reading for October?

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index rose to 56.7 in October, up from 55.9 in September. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, signifying growth in both manufacturing and services.

What were the trends in demand and inflationary pressures during October?

Stronger domestic and overseas demand significantly lifted new orders, with export orders seeing the fastest increase in six months. Additionally, inflationary pressures across the private sector continued to soften.

What was the employment situation in India's private sector during October?

Employment growth across the private sector slowed, with services companies halting net job additions. Manufacturing firms continued to add workers, but only marginally, as existing staffing levels were often sufficient.

Published at : 23 Oct 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Employment India PMI October PMI India Flash PMI Flash PMI
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