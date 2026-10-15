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English NewsBusinessDirect Tax Collections Near Rs 13.4 Lakh Crore In FY27; Here's What The Latest Data Shows

Direct Tax Collections Near Rs 13.4 Lakh Crore In FY27; Here's What The Latest Data Shows

Refunds issued by the tax department also registered a sharp increase, rising 24.22 per cent to Rs 2.65 lakh crore from a year earlier, as per the official data.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Direct tax collections grew 13.21% to Rs 13.38 lakh crore.
  • Corporate, non-corporate, and STT receipts drove this increase.
  • Gross collections rose 14.89%; refunds increased 24.22%.

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) India's net direct tax collections grew 13.21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13.38 lakh crore (as of October 14) in the current financial year (FY27), driven by higher corporate tax, non-corporate tax and securities transaction tax (STT) receipts, according to data released by the Income Tax Department on Thursday.

Gross direct tax collections, before adjusting for refunds, increased 14.89 per cent to Rs 16.03 lakh crore during the period, compared with Rs 13.95 lakh crore collected in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Refunds issued by the tax department also registered a sharp increase, rising 24.22 per cent to Rs 2.65 lakh crore from a year earlier, as per the official data.

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Net corporate tax collections stood at Rs 5.99 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.97 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Net collections from non-corporate taxes, which include taxes paid by individuals and other non-corporate entities, increased to Rs 6.92 lakh crore from Rs 6.54 lakh crore.

Receipts from the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) witnessed robust growth during the period. Net STT collections rose to Rs 46,840.43 crore, compared with Rs 30,901.81 crore collected in the corresponding period last year.

Net collections under the category of other taxes, however, turned negative at Rs 1.64 crore, against positive collections of Rs 282.39 crore a year ago.

On a gross basis, corporate tax collections climbed to Rs 7.53 lakh crore from Rs 6.44 lakh crore in the same period of the previous financial year. Gross non-corporate tax collections rose to Rs 8.03 lakh crore, compared with Rs 7.20 lakh crore a year earlier.

Gross STT collections also increased significantly to Rs 46,840.43 crore from Rs 30,901.81 crore in the year-ago period, while gross collections under other taxes stood at Rs 18.87 crore, lower than Rs 301.22 crore recorded a year earlier.

The direct tax data covers taxes paid by companies as well as individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, associations of persons (AoPs), bodies of individuals (BoIs), local authorities and artificial juridical persons.

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(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the overall growth in India's net direct tax collections?

India's net direct tax collections grew by 13.21% year-on-year, reaching Rs 13.38 lakh crore as of October 14. This growth was driven by higher corporate, non-corporate, and STT receipts.

Which specific tax categories drove the increase in direct tax collections?

The increase was primarily driven by higher corporate tax, non-corporate tax (including individual taxes), and Securities Transaction Tax (STT) receipts. Net STT collections, for example, rose significantly to Rs 46,840.43 crore.

How much did net corporate tax collections contribute?

Net corporate tax collections stood at Rs 5.99 lakh crore, showing a significant increase from Rs 4.97 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. This was a key factor in the overall growth.

What was the change in refunds issued by the tax department?

Refunds issued by the tax department registered a sharp increase of 24.22% year-on-year. The total amount refunded reached Rs 2.65 lakh crore from the previous year's figures.

What do non-corporate taxes include and what were their collections?

Non-corporate taxes include taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms, and other non-corporate entities. Net collections from this category increased to Rs 6.92 lakh crore from Rs 6.54 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Published at : 15 Oct 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Income Tax Direct Tax Direct Tax Collections Tax Collections India Tax Collections
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