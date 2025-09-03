Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGST Reforms Made To Mitigate Trump's 50% Tariffs? Sitharaman Responds

GST Reforms Made To Mitigate Trump's 50% Tariffs? Sitharaman Responds

She clarified that the GST Council had been working on these reforms for over a year and a half, predating the US tariffs, focusing on rate rationalisation and compensation cess.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 11:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday clarified that the dual slab reforms made in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) were not influenced by the 50 per cent tariffs slapped by the Trump administration on India. 

"The tariff turmoil is not a matter that influenced the GST reform," the Union Minister said, addressing a press conference following the 56th GST Council Meeting in New Delhi. 

Sitharaman said that the GST council has been working on the reforms for more than one and a half years, way before US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariff on New Delhi for its trade of oil with Russia.

"We've been at it now for more than one and a half years. Some group of ministers was working on rate rationalisation. Some other group of ministers, a bit later, was working on insurance and so on. And compensation cess was a reality, that it is going to end the moment you pay back the loan. None of this has anything to do with the tariffs," she said.  

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 11:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gst Rate PM Modi GST GST Council Meeting New GST Rate
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Direct Talks With Zelenskyy
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Talks With Zelenskyy
Cities
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR On Kunbi Certificate
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget