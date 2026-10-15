Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi traders urge Centre to restrict protests until Diwali.

CTI cites recent demonstrations affecting market access and shoppers.

Festive season is crucial for traders' annual business revenue.

Delhi’s traders have urged the Centre to prevent sit-ins and protests in the national capital until Diwali, warning that disruptions during the festive shopping season could affect business across major markets. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking restrictions on such gatherings until the festival.

The demand comes as the organisation raises concerns over the impact of protests on customer movement and commercial activity. The CTI has also appealed to groups planning demonstrations to avoid holding them during the festive period.

CTI Flags October 16 March At Connaught Place

The CTI said the CJP has announced a march at Connaught Place on October 16. According to the traders’ body, demonstrations in and around prominent commercial areas could make it difficult for customers to access markets.

The organisation also pointed to sit-in protests held on October 10, claiming that they affected the movement of shoppers in several parts of Delhi. It said buyers travelling from outside the capital were unable to reach certain markets, leading to financial losses for traders.

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Why The Navratri-Diwali Period Matters To Traders

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the period between Navratri and Diwali is among the most important for Delhi’s trading community, with a substantial share of annual business generated during these weeks.

He warned that repeated protests in market areas could disrupt commercial activity at a time when traders depend on festive purchases. Such interruptions, he said, could affect both businesses and the wider economy.

What Delhi Traders Have Asked Amit Shah To Do

In its representation to the Home Minister, the CTI has sought a halt to sit-ins and protests in Delhi until Diwali. It has also called for commercial activity to remain uninterrupted in major shopping destinations, including Connaught Place.

The traders’ body said the convenience of both customers and business owners should be considered while addressing the issue. It wants normal operations in Delhi’s markets to continue through the festive season.

The CTI has separately appealed to organisations planning demonstrations to refrain from holding sit-ins and protests until Diwali, saying this would help traders conduct business and allow markets to remain active during the period.

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