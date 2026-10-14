Drought-Hit Maharashtra Farmers Get Diwali Relief: Rs 5,000 Aid, Debt Relief, And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra provides Rs 5,000 aid to drought-hit farmers.

State declares 305 talukas drought-hit, over 85% Maharashtra.

Debt relief, fee waivers, no coercive loan recovery announced.

Farmers in drought-hit parts of Maharashtra will see Rs 5,000 land in their bank accounts before Diwali, giving families some immediate help as the festival approaches, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Fadnavis said the payment is meant as initial financial assistance. The full administrative and central assessment procedures take time, he explained, and cannot legally be completed before the festival, which is why the interim amount has been approved, reported PTI.

Over 85% of Maharashtra’s Talukas Declared Drought-Hit

The announcement came alongside a significant widening of the drought declaration. The state has added 40 more talukas to the list, taking the total to 305 out of 358, more than 85% of Maharashtra's sub-divisions, according to the Chief Minister.

Last month, the government had declared drought in 265 talukas following a rainfall deficit. Fadnavis said the additional 40 were added after complaints were evaluated, and a supplementary Government Resolution (GR) has been issued to formalise the change. All 12 standard state drought relief concessions now apply to the newly added talukas as well, he said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the timeline has been brought forward this year. Drought is normally declared by the end of November, with help reaching affected areas by December, he said, but given the seriousness of the situation, the notification was issued in October.

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What Farmers Can Expect

The relief measures announced last month included crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions and power bill subsidies. On Wednesday, Fadnavis outlined further steps:

Debt relief: An authenticated list of an additional 3.5 lakh farmers has been processed to receive scheduled debt relief payments, running in parallel with the interim Rs 5,000 aid.

School and college fees: Outdated conditions from a 1992 resolution, which had restricted fee waivers for farmers' children, have been removed. The exemption now applies universally across the affected areas.

No coercive recovery: District Central Co-operative (DCC) banks and credit societies have been given strict warnings against coercive loan recoveries, harassment or excessive pressure on farmers, and efforts are under way to extend the same to private banks and financial institutions. Fadnavis said no pressure is permitted over pending electricity bills either, and that agricultural pumps up to 7.5 horsepower receive free electricity under state policy.

Marathwada Groundwater Below 3 Metres, Tankers Early

Fadnavis said groundwater levels in observation wells across Marathwada have dropped below 3 metres, which calls for water tankers to be deployed early, in October and November. All tankers will be tracked by GPS, he said.

To protect drinking water supplies, nearly 16,000 illegal water connections have been disconnected, the Chief Minister said, adding that the government is following a zero-tolerance policy on unauthorised water extraction.

On fodder, he said reserves currently range from 90 days to seven months depending on the region. In areas where irrigation or dam water is available, farmers are being encouraged to grow rabi jowar and fodder crops, and the state has committed to buying all harvested fodder at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

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