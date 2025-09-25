Crypto Market Update: Lyno AI Presale Demand Signals Whale Activity

Lyno AI momentum presale is taking off. The Early Bird phase is active, and it has sold 742,543 tokens at $0.05 each, for an amount of 37,127 of a goal of 0.10. This demand reflects early whale interest, which prepares robust market movement.

Whales Are Giving New Plunge Signals.

The presence of whales is seen when there are massive buyers of the LYNO. The current statistics are 37,127 out of 742 543 tokens, which is an institutional level of involvement. This is consistent with the general crypto trends, where AI-based trading strategies control much larger volumes than the major coins.

Lyno AI: Cross-Chain Arbitrage Strength Game-Changer.

Lyno AI offers retail investors their first chance to access state-of-the-art AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage technology that was initially available only to institutions. Its live algorithms detect and take advantage of arbitrage loopholes on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others. Intelligent route optimisation and slippage control make this autonomous system as efficient as possible when it comes to trading as well as reducing risks. The current price of the pre-sale is 0.05 per token, representing a stage 0 floor entry, with the next being 0.055.

Presale Lyno AI and Win Big.

Early adopters will be rewarded by an opportunity to win 10K out of 100K Lyno AI giveaway by presale customers spending above 100. The demand is growing at a fast rate. The current investors of the $LYNO have a say in the governance and profit sharing, and so this is the right time for the investors to take action to ensure that the token rises to its desired price of $0.10.

The auditing of smart contracts at Lyno AI, carried out by Cyberscope, enhances confidence and safety. Investors are now rushing to get in on tokens in the Early Bird stage and position themselves in the next round of AI-driven arbitrage gains.

Get your purchase before the ecosystem of the Lyno AI transforms the processes of crypto trading.

For more information about LYNO, visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details: LYNO AI contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.