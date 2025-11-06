Why Law Matters in 2025: Dr. Shashikala Gurpur on Legal Careers & SLAT 2026

As the legal landscape continues to evolve alongside technology, policy shifts, and global socio-economic changes, the study of law has taken on a renewed significance. Today’s legal education emphasizes critical thinking, ethics, multidimensional problem-solving, and experiential learning. In this interaction, key questions commonly asked by law aspirants are addressed — from understanding the relevance of pursuing law today to navigating preparation strategies, career pathways, and the realities of life in a modern law school. These insights aim to guide students in making informed decisions as they step toward a profession rooted in logic, responsibility, and social impact.

Q1. Why study law in 2025?

Law has evolved into one of the most dynamic disciplines of our time — not just as a profession but as a platform to shape change. From technology and data protection to environmental sustainability and global governance, legal professionals today influence some of the most critical conversations of the century.

Studying law in 2025 means entering a world that demands sharp analytical ability, ethical reasoning, and the courage to lead reforms. It’s no longer limited to courts — law graduates now play key roles in policy-making, consulting, entrepreneurship, and international relations.

Q2. How has legal education evolved in recent years?

Legal education has transitioned from traditional classroom learning to immersive, experience-based training. Moot courts, research projects, legal aid clinics, and internships now form the backbone of law school life.

Institutions have recognized that law students must be prepared for a globalized world — one that demands cultural literacy, technological fluency, and interdisciplinary insight. The focus today is on creating professionals who not only know the law but can apply it with innovation and empathy.

Q3. What is SLAT, and why is it considered a key gateway for law aspirants?

The Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to the five-year integrated law programmes offered by Symbiosis Law Schools in Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.

It assesses the skills that matter most to aspiring lawyers — analytical reasoning, comprehension, logic, and awareness. The test serves as a gateway to one of India’s most reputed legal education ecosystems, known for producing globally competent graduates.

Q4. Who is eligible to appear for SLAT 2026?

Students who have completed or are appearing for Class XII (10+2) from any recognized board with at least 45% marks (40% for SC/ST) are eligible to apply.

The exam is open to students from all academic streams — Science, Commerce, or Arts — allowing diverse thinkers to come together in the study of law. This inclusivity reflects the discipline’s interdisciplinary nature, where multiple perspectives enrich the understanding of justice and governance.

Q5. What is the exam pattern and structure of SLAT 2026?

The test will be conducted online as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) of 60 minutes. It comprises 60 questions distributed across five sections — Legal Reasoning, Logical Aptitude, Analytical Skills, Reading Comprehension, and General Knowledge.

Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking. This year, candidates can appear twice, and their best score will be considered, giving them flexibility and an additional opportunity to perform better.

Q6. Are there any changes in the SLAT exam this year compared to previous years?

The core structure remains the same, ensuring fairness and consistency. However, the “best of two attempts” option continues to be a valuable feature, offering aspirants greater flexibility and reducing test-day stress. This change has been widely appreciated, as it allows students to showcase their best performance without pressure.

Q7. How should students begin their preparation for SLAT 2026?

Start with a habit of regular reading — newspapers, legal news, and editorials help develop comprehension and critical thinking. Work on logical puzzles and past question papers to sharpen analytical ability.

The key is consistency and clarity. Focus on understanding principles rather than memorizing facts. Once familiar with the structure, practice mock tests under timed conditions to improve accuracy and speed.

Q8. What subjects or sections should aspirants focus on the most?

All five sections are equally important, but Legal Reasoning and Reading Comprehension often determine the edge between good and great performances. These areas test interpretation, inference, and application — the very foundation of legal aptitude.

However, aspirants should maintain balance and ensure no section is neglected, as law schools value well-rounded analytical thinkers.

Q9. How competitive is SLAT compared to other national-level law entrance exams?

While direct comparisons aren’t always meaningful, SLAT is considered among India’s most reputable law entrance exams because of the institutions it leads to and the holistic nature of its evaluation. It focuses on reasoning and aptitude rather than rote memorization, which makes it a balanced and student-friendly assessment.

Q10. What common mistakes do students make during preparation and the exam?

Many students underestimate the importance of practice and time management. Others focus too much on one section and neglect others. Another common mistake is ignoring current affairs and not attempting mock tests.

Students should treat SLAT as a test of thinking and comprehension — not memory. Smart practice, good reading habits, and composure on exam day make all the difference.

Q11. What career opportunities open up for students after clearing SLAT and pursuing law?

A law degree opens doors to diverse professional avenues. Graduates go on to work in corporate law, litigation, judiciary, policy think-tanks, research institutions, and international organizations. Many also become entrepreneurs, educators, or advisors in emerging areas like legal tech and environmental law.

Law today offers not just stability, but versatility — allowing individuals to align their career paths with their personal interests and social goals.

Q12. How do internships and practical exposure enhance a law student’s journey?

Practical experience is the bridge between theory and real-world understanding. Through internships, legal aid work, and moot court competitions, students learn to apply classroom knowledge to real cases.

These opportunities help them develop confidence, professional ethics, and client-handling skills early on. By the time they graduate, they’re not just law students — they’re trained professionals ready to contribute meaningfully to the legal system.

Q13. What role do communication, ethics, and critical thinking play in shaping a successful lawyer today?

A lawyer’s credibility rests not just on knowledge, but on clarity, integrity, and sound judgment. Strong communication ensures ideas are conveyed persuasively; ethics guide decision-making; and critical thinking enables balanced legal reasoning.

Modern law schools emphasize these traits from day one — through writing exercises, debates, and case-based learning — because they are the cornerstones of long-term professional success.

Q14. What are some misconceptions students have about studying law?

A common misconception is that law is only about arguing in court. In reality, much of a lawyer’s work involves research, writing, negotiation, and strategic analysis. Another myth is that law is heavily memory-based — when in fact, it relies more on logical reasoning and understanding cause-effect relationships.

Law is a living discipline that constantly evolves, making curiosity and adaptability far more valuable than rote learning.

Q15. What final advice would you give to SLAT 2026 aspirants?

Approach your preparation with curiosity, discipline, and confidence. Focus on building your fundamentals rather than chasing shortcuts. Stay consistent with your reading habits, practice regularly, and believe in your ability to learn and grow.

Most importantly, remember that law is not just a career — it’s a commitment to fairness, logic, and progress. Enter this field with purpose, and it will reward you with limitless opportunities.

