Vicky Malik Launches Blokista Education Academy To Tackle Business Knowledge Gaps In Startups

New Delhi, December 23, 2025: In an ecosystem where many new ventures struggle within their first few years of operation, a new initiative is aiming to address the skills gap often faced by first-time entrepreneurs. Blokista Education Academy, led by Vicky Malik (Founder & Managing Director), plans to offer structured learning resources focused on business fundamentals such as market understanding, marketing, and operations.

Publicly available industry reports indicate that a significant number of Indian startups shut down annually, underlining the challenges young founders face in navigating the complexities of running a business. These challenges often extend beyond having an idea or securing initial funding.

Experts note that many first-time entrepreneurs are influenced by visible success stories, sometimes without fully understanding the operational and strategic demands of building a sustainable business. "There is a perception that entrepreneurship is quick and simple if others are earning well," said an industry analyst. "But running a business demands skills that many founders have not been exposed to."

Why Many Startup Businesses Fail in Their Early Stages

A commonly observed issue across early-stage ventures is limited preparation in areas such as business fundamentals, marketing strategy, and operational planning. Founders may prioritise setting up infrastructure, at times allocating a substantial portion of their initial capital to it, which can restrict resources available for marketing and growth initiatives.

Many entrepreneurs also lack structured exposure to essential functions such as defining a viable product or service, understanding customer needs, analysing competitive markets, and building effective sales channels. Without these foundational capabilities, startups may struggle when real-world conditions differ from initial expectations.

“Too many entrepreneurs underestimate the importance of a marketing strategy,” said a business coach. “They assume that a good product will attract customers on its own, but awareness and customer engagement require deliberate planning and execution.”

Operational challenges can further add pressure. Small teams frequently face difficulties related to cash flow management, performance tracking, hiring, and day-to-day process efficiency. When such core functions weaken, even promising ideas can lose momentum.

In this context, Vicky Malik has spoken about the importance of structured business education for early-stage founders.

Focus on Practical Knowledge on How to Run and Grow a Business

Vicky Malik, who has worked across areas such as finance, technology, and e-commerce, said that many startups struggle not due to a lack of ideas, but because founders are unfamiliar with practical aspects of business execution. He has been involved in advisory and training roles with organisations and now aims to contribute to broader foundational learning for entrepreneurs.

To support aspiring entrepreneurs, Malik’s initiative, Blokista Education Academy Pvt Ltd, is expected to begin operations in early 2026. The academy plans to offer learning programmes covering business basics such as opportunity identification, product or service definition, marketing principles, and operational planning.

Building an Ecosystem for Business Growth Through Training and Support

Blokista Education Academy plans to organise seminars, workshops, and webinars across India, with a focus on practical learning for early-stage founders. These sessions are intended to facilitate interaction between new entrepreneurs and professionals with relevant industry experience.

"We want to create an environment where people can learn how business actually works, rather than just relying on theories or luck," Malik said in a recent interview. "Understanding core principles - how to attract customers, manage operations, and make informed decisions - is essential for survival and growth."

How Blokista Education Academy Plans to Address Key Business Gaps

The proposed programmes include startup training seminars, business strategy discussions, and peer learning forums. Topics may also explore emerging tools such as AI and blockchain in a general business context, particularly in relation to operational efficiency and data management.

As India’s startup ecosystem continues to mature, structured learning and early exposure to business fundamentals are increasingly viewed as helpful for improving survival rates. Industry observers note that informed planning and skill development can play a role in helping founders navigate early challenges more effectively.

