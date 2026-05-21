Two Generations, One Statement: Geetanjali And Dr. Sehar Om Parkash Redefine Cannes Couture

At Cannes, style met substance when Geetanjali Om Parkash and Dr. Sehar Om Parkash turned the carpet into a choreography of legacy and modernity. Their paired appearance equal parts couture theatre and professional testimony showcased how fashion can signal authority, craft and cultural pride.

Geetanjali, 59, chairperson of the Dr. Om Parkash Group of Eye Institutes and a recent Mrs. International World Classic titleholder, opted for “Midnight Fortress.” The strapless black gown, layered with architectural peplums and diamond-like embellishments, featured a draped collar that read like couture armour. The look amplified her leadership persona: elegant, guarded and unmissable.

Her daughter, Dr. Sehar Om Parkash, a gold-medal-winning maxillofacial and oculoplasty surgeon and the group’s executive director, selected “Pantheon Aurorae.” The silver-blue creation combined crystal-studded organza with sculptural corsetry, creating movement that felt both deliberate and ethereal. The gown married surgical precision with runway drama, technical tailoring that flowed like a statement.

Together, their silhouettes created contrast and cohesion: Geetanjali’s architectural noir against Sehar’s luminous sculptural grace. Beyond aesthetics, their Cannes moment was a fashion-first that underscored professional achievement and public service. They continue to channel visibility into eye-care outreach, prosthetic-eye programs and support for survivors of violence using fashion to shine a light on cause-driven work.

On a global stage where looks are often ephemeral, this mother-daughter duo used couture to narrate continuity, tradition reframed through contemporary design. Their Cannes couture proves that clothes can do more than dazzle: they can declare intent.

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