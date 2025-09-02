The Leafy Wellness™ Launches Affordable Plant Protein with Ayurvedic Blend

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: The Leafy Wellness, a nutrition-focused startup, has announced the launch of its plant-based protein powder in India. The product is positioned as an affordable alternative in a market often dominated by premium-priced supplements, and is designed to combine modern plant protein with Ayurvedic ingredients.

The demand for plant-based nutrition has grown steadily in India, driven by lifestyle changes, rising fitness awareness, and an increasing preference for vegan and sustainable diets. Despite this growth, many available supplements are priced at levels that limit widespread adoption. The Leafy Wellness has entered the market with the stated objective of making clean and transparent protein supplementation accessible to a broader segment of consumers.

Addressing India’s Protein Gap

Research indicates that a significant portion of the Indian population consumes less protein than recommended, contributing to fatigue, reduced muscle recovery, and general nutritional deficiencies. For vegetarians and those with limited dietary protein intake, supplements provide an important source of balanced nutrition.

Each serving of The Leafy Wellness protein powder contains 23–24 grams of plant-based protein, making it suitable for daily use by a wide range of consumers, including fitness enthusiasts, professionals, students, and homemakers.

Integration of Ayurveda

A key differentiator for the brand is the incorporation of Ayurvedic herbs into the formulation. Ingredients include:

Ashwagandha , traditionally used as an adaptogen to support energy and resilience.

, traditionally used as an adaptogen to support energy and resilience. Shatavari , regarded in Ayurveda for its restorative and nourishing properties.

, regarded in Ayurveda for its restorative and nourishing properties. Tulsi, valued for its role in supporting immunity and stress management.

This integration reflects the company’s stated vision: “to bring clean, plant-based nutrition rooted in Ayurveda to the modern world.”

Product Characteristics

The formulation is designed to be free from added sugar, artificial preservatives, gums, and unnecessary fillers. It offers a complete amino acid profile, ensuring that the protein source supports not only muscle recovery but also overall body functions that rely on essential amino acids.

A natural enzyme blend is included to aid digestion and improve absorption, addressing a common concern among protein users who experience bloating or discomfort.

The company has emphasized transparent labeling, listing every ingredient clearly to help consumers make informed decisions. The protein powder is also vegan, 100% Natural, gluten-free, and made with non-GMO ingredients, aligning with the expectations of health-conscious consumers.

Accessibility Through Pricing

According to the brand, one of its defining principles is to provide affordability without reducing quality. By streamlining sourcing and focusing on essential ingredients, The Leafy Wellness has sought to make plant-based protein supplementation more accessible to regular households rather than remaining limited to niche urban segments.

“Nutrition should not be considered a privilege,” said Nehal Mulki Founder of The Leafy Wellness. “Our aim has been to develop a product that combines plant-based protein with Ayurvedic wisdom in a way that remains affordable and reliable. We hope this will encourage more people to include clean nutrition in their daily routines.”

Benefits Highlighted by the Brand

Muscle support and recovery with 23–24g protein per serving.

with 23–24g protein per serving. Complete amino acid profile to meet broader nutritional needs.

to meet broader nutritional needs. Adaptogenic and restorative support from Ayurvedic herbs.

from Ayurvedic herbs. Digestive ease through enzyme supplementation.

through enzyme supplementation. Lifestyle-friendly – vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

– vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Accessible pricing to encourage consistent, long-term use.

Future Outlook

The products will initially be made available through online platforms, with an emphasis on reaching consumers across India. The brand has indicated that it intends to expand its range in the coming months while continuing to prioritize affordability, transparency, and quality.

With the launch of its plant-based protein powder, The Leafy Wellness joins a competitive but fast-growing sector. By positioning itself at the intersection of modern nutrition and Ayurveda, while keeping cost considerations in focus, the brand seeks to contribute to wider adoption of plant-based protein in the Indian market.

