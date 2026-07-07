The Developer Shortlist: How SS Group Stands Out As A Trusted Developer In Gurugram

When a homebuyer or investor sits down to evaluate their options in NCR, the initial list is rarely short. The region has no shortage of developers, projects, or promises. But as the decision gets more serious, the list tends to get shorter and the filter changes. Floor plans and price points matter, but they come later. What serious buyers look for first is simpler and harder to manufacture: has this developer delivered before, consistently, and in the markets that matter to them? That question alone tends to narrow the field considerably. The developers who remain on the list after it is asked are the ones who have built something beyond their inventory record.

SS Group top developer in Gurugram, is one of the names that tends to survive that filter. With over 32 years in NCR real estate, the group's presence in the market predates many of the corridors that buyers are now actively pursuing. That kind of tenure carries weight not because of the number itself, but because of what it represents: projects completed across different market conditions, buyer expectations met across generations, and a land bank in NCR that speaks to a long-term view of the region rather than a transactional one. The group has delivered 22+ projects to date, with 70 lakh sq ft currently under development and 233+ lakh sq ft under planning. For buyers who look beyond the launch brochure, names like The Hibiscus, Southend and Aaron Ville are part of that record of projects that were promised, built and handed over in the years when New Gurugram was still finding its footing.

Within NCR, New Gurugram has been a particular area of focus for SS Group and that focus is not recent. Long before Dwarka Expressway and the sectors beyond it became a standard part of the investment conversation, the group had already committed to the corridor. Projects like The Leaf and The Coralwood were delivered here when the region was still being assessed rather than actively pursued. That early presence reflects a considered bet on a geography, not a response to demand that had already been established by others.

MD and CEO of SS Group, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, believes that trust in real estate is not something you can claim; it is something you accumulate, quietly, over years of doing what you said you would.

"For us, 32 years in this market have meant showing up through slow cycles and strong ones, and delivering regardless. New Gurugram is a region we believed in early, and that belief has only deepened with time. The projects we are introducing now SS One, SS Camasa, SS WhiteWater, SS Strada are not a departure from what we have built. They are a continuation of it.”

The market data gives that conviction some grounding. As per Magicbricks data, Golf Course Road today averages around ₹21,350 per sq ft, while Sectors 84 and 90 in New Gurgaon are currently priced in the range of ₹10,050–₹11,050 per sq ft. Sector 84 has seen flat prices appreciate by over 123% in the last five years, and Sector 90 recorded a 9.6% rise in 2025 alone, as per market estimates. For the best real estate developer in Gurugram who entered the region early, that appreciation has validated a call that was made well before the data made it obvious.

The current portfolio of SS Group reflects that continuity. SS One in Sector 83, New Gurugram, is a low-density residential development, a deliberate choice in a market that has often favoured volume over restraint. SS Camasa in Sector 90, New Gurugram, addresses the high-end segment with 4BHK high-rise towers for buyers who are looking at luxury with a long-term lens. SS WhiteWater brings a retail-led investment proposition to the corridor as the first mall in New Gurugram in Sec 90, while SS Strada in Sector 84 adds a commercial dimension to the group's presence in the region.

What the record ultimately shows is that a developer's standing in any market is less about the projects they announce and more about the ones they deliver consistently, across cycles, and in geographies they believed in before others did. For buyers putting together their shortlist today, that consistency is arguably the most reliable filter available and the one that tends to hold up longest.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.