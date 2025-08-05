Crypto has never lacked ideas; it’s just lacked cost-effective execution. Cold Wallet is changing that by offering rewards where most platforms charge fees. The current presale is now in stage 16 at $0.00942, attracting rapid traction. Alongside Cold Wallet (CWT), Stellar, and Chainlink are also drawing eyes. After a strong July, Stellar (XLM) has corrected, raising questions about what's next.

While some view this correction as a cooling-off phase, others expect a deeper retracement. At the same time, Chainlink (LINK) is holding just below major resistance, showing signs of building momentum. In a market driven by practical utility and defined trends, these three names offer compelling setups.

Stellar (XLM) Price Analysis: Healthy Pullback or a Warning Sign?

Recent Stellar (XLM) price movements reveal a pause following its previous rally. XLM soared by nearly 76–89% through July but has since declined 6–10%, dipping under its short-term averages and losing grip on support between $0.42 and $0.45. Currently, the chart indicates XLM is forming a bullish pennant, a setup that often signals continuation if key support between $0.40 and $0.36 remains intact.

Traders assessing what lies ahead for XLM should watch this range closely. A bounce from current levels could open the door to a recovery toward $0.52. If not, and the coin falls below support, further downside risk may develop.

Chainlink (LINK) Price Analysis: Consolidation Before the Climb?

Chainlink (LINK) has been moving sideways near critical resistance just under $19.50. While this ceiling holds firm, the structure still leans bullish. The asset recently bounced from the $18 zone, showing a pattern of higher lows and higher highs, a typical sign of buyer control.

Supporting indicators also tell a positive story. The Chaikin Money Flow remains at +0.14, and exchange balances have declined, pointing to ongoing accumulation. If LINK breaks the resistance line, the next target is around $21.70. For now, it must hold above $18 to keep the current trend intact. The setup suggests steady, if quiet, strength.

Cold Wallet: Crypto’s First Cashback Operating System

Cold Wallet is developing much more than a storage option. It’s designing a system that rewards users across all key Web3 tasks, bridges, gas fees, swaps, off-ramps, and onboarding. Instead of making users pay at every step, it gives value back through a system that rewards participation.

That’s a major reason why the presale has now crossed over $5.7 million. Currently in stage 16 and priced at $0.00942, Cold Wallet isn’t just an early entry before its $0.3517 listing. It offers a practical way to be part of a network that rethinks how crypto use should be valued.

Users don’t need to commit funds, lock assets, or jump through hoops. Simply using the platform generates rewards. The referral model works similarly: refer a new user, and both parties receive perks under a clear three-month vesting rule.

The timing also adds to the appeal. With over 2 million users preparing to shift from Plus Wallet, Cold Wallet is entering the space with built-in traction.

For those who’ve grown tired of platforms that take more than they give, Cold Wallet provides a simple reversal. It isn’t just a tool for holding assets; it rewards your regular activities. That’s what puts it among the top cryptos to buy under a penny.

Final Say

Cold Wallet stands apart because of its built-in reward model. Earning cashback on gas, swaps, and transfers changes the usual experience, offering a way to stay active in crypto without bleeding value. With a $0.3517 listing in sight, many see stage 16 as the best low-price point remaining. Meanwhile, Chainlink (LINK) maintains a quiet bullish setup as accumulation grows beneath resistance.

Stellar also stays on traders' radar as a possible continuation pattern forms despite its recent drop. Together, these three projects reflect not just speculative action, but strong utility, early-stage pricing, and growing community traction.

