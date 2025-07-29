Balotra (Rajasthan) [India], July 29: In a remarkable stride toward inclusive healthcare delivery, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited has extended its flagship CSR initiative, Project Aarogya, to four rural health centres in Rajasthan’s Balotra district. Through the installation of advanced Health ATM machines at PHC Jagsa, PHC Indrana, PHC Kankrala, and CHC Sindhari, the initiative is now transforming the way primary healthcare is accessed in underserved communities.

With over 50 diagnostic tests now available—including blood pressure, ECG, haemoglobin, blood sugar, HBa1C, lipid profile, and vision testing—rural citizens can receive real-time health insights within 10–15 minutes. Test reports are delivered both as printed copies and directly to patients’ WhatsApp numbers, enabling fast, reliable, and tech-enabled healthcare at the grassroots.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with Manav Vikas Sanstha, reflects Konica Minolta’s deep commitment to bridging India’s healthcare divide through sustainable and scalable innovation. Speaking about the impact, Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., noted that “Aarogya’s initiative with Health ATM machines underscores Konica Minolta’s global commitment to healthcare equity. By extending essential diagnostic services to underserved regions, we’re nurturing sustainable health infrastructure worldwide. This initiative reflects our belief in global solidarity for a healthier planet. Furthermore, at Konica Minolta, we recognize the urgent need for healthcare advancements in India’s rural areas. Through Project Aarogya, we’re committed to bridging this healthcare gap by providing advanced high-precision Health ATM machines, ensuring critical diagnostic services reach those most in need.”

Adding to this, Ms. Ayushi Jain, Head – Sustainability Promotion Department at Konica Minolta, emphasized that “At Konica Minolta, sustainability isn’t a department—it’s a responsibility. This project reflects our belief that technology must be harnessed to address social inequities, and healthcare is one of the most pressing needs in India’s rural landscape.”

As the implementation partner, Manav Vikas Sanstha ensured effective on-ground execution, including training local healthcare staff to operate and maintain the machines. Mr. Akul Vashishtha, Executive Director of MVS India, remarked, “Konica Minolta’s leadership and clarity of vision have been pivotal in making this project a reality. Together, we’ve not only deployed machines—we’ve delivered dignity, access, and hope to communities that have long been underserved.”

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of senior officials including Dr. Narendra Saxena, Joint Secretary – Rajasthan Health Department, and Dr. Vakaram Chodhari, CMHO Balotra, who praised the initiative as a meaningful leap toward democratizing healthcare access in rural regions.

To ensure long-term effectiveness, healthcare staff at the respective centres have been trained to operate the machines and assist patients, thus embedding the technology into the existing public health system.

Under the same initiative, Health ATM machines will also soon be installed in Bathinda, Punjab, further expanding the reach of quality diagnostics and early-stage preventive care to northern India.

Local communities and health officials have lauded the effort, praising its ability to save time, reduce healthcare costs, and provide early diagnosis. With Project Aarogya, Konica Minolta has not only set a precedent in healthcare-focused CSR, but has also reshaped rural healthcare through innovation, accessibility, and inclusive partnerships.

For More Information: https://bt.konicaminolta.in/about-us/sustainability/corporate-social-responsibility/

