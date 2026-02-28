Meet 10 Influential Icons Creating Waves Of Innovation And Impact In 2026

New Delhi [India], February 28: Across industries as diverse as infrastructure, technology, immigration, digital marketing, manufacturing, spirituality, media, and facility management, a new generation of visionary leaders is reshaping India’s entrepreneurial and professional landscape. These founders and changemakers are not only building successful enterprises but are also setting new benchmarks in innovation, ethics, sustainability, and global impact. Their journeys reflect resilience, strategic foresight, and a deep commitment to creating meaningful transformation within their sectors and communities.

Roopashri K

Clean4u Services Pvt. Ltd., co-founded and led by Roopashri K, is redefining India’s professional cleaning and facility management landscape. Established in 2013 in Bengaluru, the company was born from a vision to organise and professionalise an unstructured sector through process-driven systems, people-first culture, and eco-conscious practices. Today, Clean4u operates across six cities: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Delhi, employing over 600 professionals and serving hospitals, schools, banks, malls, and corporate offices.

Under Roopashri’s leadership, Clean4u pioneered acid-free bathroom protocols, Green Seal-aligned formulations, and digital SOPs supported by real-time mobile audits, setting new sustainability and compliance benchmarks. By establishing city-level training academies and technology-backed quality controls, the company has achieved scalable, audit-ready operations. With plans to expand its pan-India city-hub model, Clean4u aims to become India’s most trusted eco-friendly soft-services and property management partner, delivering safe, consistent, and sustainable hygiene solutions nationwide.

Amit Kumar

The founder of We Migrate is a visionary entrepreneur committed to transforming global mobility. Operating from Pune and Dubai, he has built a trusted immigration consultancy specialising in European Golden Visas, business investment residency programs, study abroad pathways, and international work permits.

Inspired by a passion to help individuals unlock global opportunities, Amit has successfully guided numerous clients toward residency and long-term settlement across Europe. His client-first philosophy, rooted in integrity, transparency, and personalised strategy, ensures every case is handled with precision and care.

In the face of evolving immigration policies, Amit introduced proactive monitoring systems and alternative pathway planning, safeguarding clients’ investments and aspirations. His inclusive approach has made international education and career opportunities accessible to talent from even the most overlooked regions of India.

With a vision to expand globally while maintaining a personalised touch, Amit Kumar continues to redefine immigration consultancy, empowering dreams, building careers, and creating lasting global impact.

Susheel Bhardwaj

The founder of CivilMantra is redefining India’s infrastructure consultancy landscape through innovation and technology-led transformation. Beginning his journey onsite, he recognised the need to organise and modernise a fragmented sector. What started as a small pre-bid engineering initiative has grown into a 1,000+ member organisation supporting thousands of families and delivering large-scale infrastructure solutions nationwide.

Under his leadership, CivilMantra achieved Indicorn status within eight years and strengthened its capabilities through the strategic acquisition of Saptagon Asia Pvt Ltd. A pioneer in integrating Artificial Intelligence into civil consultancy, he introduced AI-driven platforms like ConsultAI to enhance tender management and project intelligence.

Guided by commitment, consistency, and excellence, Susheel Bhardwaj continues to champion sustainable, technology-enabled infrastructure, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, transparency, and nation-building impact.

Pratima Bhati

Co-Founder of We Migrate Pune| Dubai, is redefining ethical immigration consulting between India and Dubai. Specialising in European work visas, study abroad programs, and residency-by-investment pathways, she leads with integrity, transparency, and compassion. Driven by a mission to uplift underprivileged families, Pratima has helped numerous students, especially young women, secure 100% scholarships in Europe, turning financial barriers into global opportunities.

Recognised among the Top 50 Influential Women by Mid-Day and Hindustan Times, and recently honoured by The Times of India – Bombay Times, she continues to set new standards in the immigration industry.

After navigating major international policy changes that impacted candidates abroad in Japan, Pratima successfully redirected and rehabilitated affected applicants, with nearly 80% now placed in new destinations. Her vision remains clear: empower families, educate girls, and create life-changing global opportunities through honest and responsible guidance.

Mrs. Pooja Goud Mitchell

DPVision Analytics (OPC) Private Limited, led by Director (Founder) Mrs. Pooja Goud Mitchell, is a Mohali-based technology firm delivering end-to-end AI and software solutions for modern enterprises. Specialising in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Analytics, and Data Science, the company transforms complex data into clear, actionable insights that drive measurable business outcomes.

Beyond advanced analytics, DPVision designs and deploys customised ERP, CRM, and SaaS-based platforms that streamline operations and enhance organisational efficiency. With a strong business-first approach, the company builds tailored, outcome-driven systems aligned with each client’s strategic goals.

Having delivered 20+ successful AI and automation projects, DPVision has helped clients achieve 30–45% reduction in operational cycle time, up to 60% reduction in manual effort, and 25% cost optimisation. Its recently launched AI-driven automation frameworks and modular SaaS analytics platforms further reinforce its mission to provide scalable, enterprise-grade innovation at optimised cost, empowering startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises to become truly data-driven.

Sachin Patel

In the fast-moving worlds of finance and media, few names stand out like Sachin Patel. As Head of Operations at Spatz Production, he is known as a visionary strategist and reputation architect, trusted by over 3,000 clients worldwide.

Sachin’s journey began in the stock market, where nearly a decade of trading mastery earned him a reputation as a market maverick, turning risks into rewards and strategies into consistent growth. That same precision and foresight now power his second arena: Digital PR.

Through Spatz Production, Sachin has shaped the visibility of entrepreneurs, professionals, and global brands with digital PR, magazine features, awards, authority link building, video interviews, podcasts, and live TV panels across 1000+ top outlets.

For Sachin Patel, the mission is simple yet powerful: turn ambition into influence, and influence into legacy.

Kusum Relan

In an industry where fast design often overshadows true craftsmanship, Kusum Relan is redefining growth through authenticity and long-term vision. As the Founder of DZYN Furnitures, she has built a brand that blends modern aesthetics with India’s rich craft heritage. Founded in 2016, DZYN specialises in handcrafted teak wood furniture and artisan décor that merges timeless craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibility.

A second-generation entrepreneur, Kusum holds a Master’s in Finance from the University of Exeter and brings valuable retail experience from industry leaders such as Jashanmal and Landmark Group in the UAE. Her strong financial acumen and operational discipline have driven a remarkable 10X growth, fuelled by strategic cost management and rapid e-commerce expansion over the past two years.

With international expansion underway, Kusum is positioning DZYN Furnitures as a global ambassador of Indian craftsmanship built on vision, discipline, and enduring design values rather than shortcuts.

Pirzada Saud Siddique Al Qadri

Pirzada Saud Siddique Al Qadri is a Sunni Sufi scholar and spiritual guide rooted in the centuries-old legacy of Furfura Sharif. His philosophy centres on Inqilāb al-Qulūb, the “revolution of the heart”, emphasising inner purification, noble character, and sincere service to humanity. He presents tasawwuf as a living expression of the Sunnah, harmonising sound scholarship with compassion and social responsibility.

Actively engaged in da‘wah across India and Bangladesh, he promotes youth development, ethical awareness, humanitarian relief, and communal harmony. Pirzada Saud Siddique Al Qadri is also a recipient of scholarly authorisation (ijazah) through the Halqah-e-Tarbiyyah of Tahir-ul-Qadri, reflecting recognised spiritual and academic training.

Through lectures, writings, and community initiatives, he advocates balanced Islamic understanding grounded in knowledge, enriched by spirituality, and dedicated to positive societal transformation. His mission continues to inspire hearts toward faith, humility, and meaningful service.

Sagar Kallepelly

Under the visionary leadership of Sagar Kallepelly, Founder & Managing Director, Ricardo Elevators (House of LT Elevators) has emerged as a fast-growing force in India’s elevator and vertical mobility sector. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company delivers end to end solutions from customised design and in-house manufacturing to installation and post-sales service, catering to residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects nationwide.

Kallepelly’s execution driven approach has enabled Ricardo Elevators to scale rapidly, achieving nearly ₹100 crore in revenue within just two years. By combining international safety and engineering standards with Make-in-India manufacturing, the company offers premium, budget-friendly elevators with complete in-house control.

Recognised for pioneering innovations like India’s first traction elevator with zero pit, Ricardo Elevators continues to expand across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities while exploring international markets. Kallepelly’s operational leadership and strategic foresight position him as a thought leader shaping the future of vertical mobility in India.

Himanshu Yadav

Defining the Premium Standard in Digital Growth Through Clickseon Private Limited

Founded by Himanshu Yadav, a growth strategist known for building authority-driven brands and working with high-value enterprises, Clickseon Private Limited stands in a category of its own. As a premium Digital Marketing Company in New Delhi, Clickseon is not built for volume — it is built for vision, authority, and long-term market leadership.

What makes Clickseon premium is not pricing; it is positioning. The company works selectively with founders and scalable brands, ensuring executive-level strategy, structured growth systems, and measurable outcomes. Every engagement integrates search authority, brand communication, PR, and performance marketing into one cohesive framework.

Recognised for delivering some of the best digital marketing services in India, Clickseon focuses on dominance rather than participation. Its disciplined onboarding process, performance-backed execution, and high-level strategic involvement eliminate conventional competition.

Clickseon does not compete in the mass market; it operates in the premium segment, partnering with businesses that are ready to lead, not follow.

Together, these leaders represent the spirit of modern enterprise—bold in vision, disciplined in execution, and purposeful in impact. Through technology-driven innovation, people-first philosophies, and unwavering integrity, they continue to inspire industries and individuals alike. As they expand their footprint nationally and globally, their work stands as a testament to what is possible when ambition is guided by values, strategy, and a commitment to lasting change.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.