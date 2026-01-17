Making Premium Practical: Vietjet’s New Comfort Play For Indian Flyers

For many Indian travellers, the idea of flying premium has long felt intimidating. It often comes with assumptions of high prices, unnecessary frills, and the feeling that such experiences are meant only for frequent flyers or luxury travellers.

But travel habits are changing. Today’s Indian flyers whether travelling for work, short holidays, or family visits, are looking for comfort that feels sensible, familiar, and worth the spend. Premium, increasingly, is about convenience and peace of mind, not extravagance.

This shift is especially evident on short international routes such as India–Vietnam, where travellers want to land feeling fresh, not drained.

Vietjet’s SkyBoss and Business services are designed for exactly this mindset—offering comfort that feels approachable rather than excessive.

A premium experience focused on comfort

From the moment passengers arrive at the airport, SkyBoss and Business services reduce the stress often associated with travel. Priority check-in, quicker boarding, and lounge access help avoid long queues and crowded waiting areas, making the start of the journey calmer and more predictable.

For many travellers, these small efficiencies matter more than grand gestures.

Comfort and familiarity in the air

Onboard, the focus remains on ease. Business class offers a quieter cabin with enhanced seating comfort, while both SkyBoss and Business passengers enjoy unlimited hot meals throughout the flight.

Inflight menus are thoughtfully curated to suit Indian preferences, featuring vegetarian rice meals, dal-based dishes, curries, and biryani-style preparations, alongside Vietnamese favourites like Pho and Banh Mi. Beverage options such as Vietnamese iced milk coffee and matcha latte add variety, ensuring meals feel complete and comforting.

For Indian travellers, familiar flavours often define how comfortable a journey feels, and Vietjet ensures that inflight dining never feels like an afterthought.

Service designed for ease

Another element that stands out is service. Vietjet’s cabin crew are known for their warm, cheerful, and attentive approach. Their friendly presence creates an inflight atmosphere that feels relaxed rather than formal, helping passengers feel looked after without feeling overwhelmed.

Less baggage anxiety, more clarity

Baggage is often a source of stress for Indian travellers. Vietjet addresses this directly by offering generous allowances—30 kg for SkyBoss and 40 kg for Business class, along with a golf set. This makes planning simpler for families, business travellers, and longer trips, without worrying about expensive add-ons later.

Premium done right

With SkyBoss fares starting at ₹24,400 and Business class from ₹27,200 one-way, inclusive of taxes, Vietjet makes premium flying feel financially predictable rather than aspirational. By including meals, baggage, and priority services within the fare, travellers know exactly what they are paying for.

SkyBoss services are available on direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City. Business class is offered on select direct routes from Delhi to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

By focusing on comfort that feels practical and familiar, Vietjet is setting a new direction for premium travel among Indian flyers. It is no longer about flying above others—it is about flying better, with confidence and ease

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.