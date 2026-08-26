Kolkata Changemakers Take Center Stage At Setu 2026

Kolkata’s Setu 2026 Summit successfully united over 200 civil society representatives, corporate leaders, and philanthropists at a premier city hotel on Friday for Setu 2026 – An Evening of Purposeful Giving. Organised by the Kolkata chapter of Social Venture Partners (SVP) India, the landmark event highlighted a decisive shift away from standard transactional donations toward enduring, multi-year alliances with frontline change agents.

The esteemed gathering welcomed Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, as the guest of honour. During her address, she emphasised that genuine systemic social transformation calls for immense patience and sustained dedication.

"Real social change takes time. We need patient and risk capital to back emerging areas where conventional funding may be limited. We must also foster greater diversity in philanthropic approaches, ensuring different ideas and local solutions are given the time and space to grow." — Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies

Turning Vision Into Action

Setu 2026 concentrated heavily on four prominent Kolkata nonprofits operating across critical domains like healthcare, education, disability inclusion, community development, sustainable livelihoods, and rehabilitation.

Attendees collectively pledged approximately ₹13 crore to fuel these organisations driving diverse spheres of social progress, converting ambitious visions into real-world impact.

SVP Kolkata Chapter Chairperson Raj Chhajer explained that the summit was designed specifically to put grassroots changemakers into the public eye and catalyse high-impact collaborations.

Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group and a steadfast SVP India Mentor partner since 2018, addressing the audience, said: “Nothing gives us greater happiness than the happiness of giving.” Referring to what Swami Vivekananda taught the society, Shri Chamaria stated that “the giver is actually more blessed than the receiver- the recipient obliges the donor by accepting the gift.”

Highlighting Four Vanguard Nonprofits

Through an engaged philanthropy model, SVP India pairs financial backing with the professional skills, time, and mentorship of its partners. By collaborating closely with handpicked NGOs across successive years, the organisation places intense focus on boosting institutional capacity, wide-ranging community reach, and robust governance. The four featured organisations encompass:

Ek Tara: Centres on uplifting disadvantaged children, prioritising young girls through essential life skills training, holistic education, and dynamic community-based learning initiatives.

Centres on uplifting disadvantaged children, prioritising young girls through essential life skills training, holistic education, and dynamic community-based learning initiatives. VAANI Deaf Children’s Foundation: Operates as a pioneer in delivering comprehensive support for deaf and hearing-impaired children and their families, specialising in social inclusion, specialised education, early identification, and effective communication support.

Operates as a pioneer in delivering comprehensive support for deaf and hearing-impaired children and their families, specialising in social inclusion, specialised education, early identification, and effective communication support. Udayan Kolkata: Delivers a secure sanctuary and holistic empowerment for children and young adults coming from leprosy-affected families through formal education, residential care, and specialised vocational training.

Delivers a secure sanctuary and holistic empowerment for children and young adults coming from leprosy-affected families through formal education, residential care, and specialised vocational training. Young Men’s Welfare Society (YMWS): Focuses on actively serving vulnerable children, women, and marginalised communities across South Bengal, prominently spearheaded via Khelaghar, its flagship early and primary education program.

The summit concluded on a high note, leaving Kolkata with a revitalised philanthropic ecosystem prepared to embrace patient capital, champion local grassroots heroes, and build enduring bridges between frontline changemakers and resource providers.

ABOUT SOCIAL VENTURE PARTNERS (SVP) INDIA — KOLKATA CHAPTER

Social Venture Partners (SVP) India is a pioneering philanthropic network that adopts an engaged philanthropy model. By combining financial contributions with professional expertise, mentorship, and strategic networks, SVP India empowers grassroots nonprofits to scale their impact, build robust organisational governance, and foster sustainable societal transformation.

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