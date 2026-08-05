German Doner Kebab Makes India Debut in Hyderabad with The OG Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab (GDK), the UK-origin kebab chain with over 170 outlets worldwide, is stepping into the Indian food market for the first time. Its debut restaurant will open in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, in August 2026, in partnership with GBC India, which will spearhead the brand's rollout across the country.

Known for putting an upgrade on the traditional doner kebab, GDK uses lean cuts of meat and chicken, fresh produce, in-house sauces and hygienic cooking methods — an approach that has earned it a dedicated customer base internationally and shaped its reputation for quality and contemporary dining.

The India entry comes as consumer habits around food are shifting quickly. The awareness of protein intake, nutrition and fitness has grown exponentially, especially among younger consumers. GDK's strategy plays into this shift, reviving its OG Doner Kebab with premium ingredients to sit at the crossing point of flavour, ease and nutritional relevance.

GBC India brings over 15 years of experience in food supply chain management, sourcing and quality control to the partnership, which it says gives it the operational foundation to bring global food brands into India while maintaining consistent standards.

The company is treating the GDK launch as more than a restaurant opening — it sees it as the foundation of a new food and beverage category in India, built on quality ingredients, protein-rich menus and dining experiences designed for a younger demographic.

Ginny Sahni, Managing Director of GBC India, said: "GBC has always been about quality, innovation, and connecting with people through food. Having worked with German Doner Kebab UK for over a decade, we understand their standards and culture intimately. Launching GDK in India is a natural next step, bringing freshness, flavour, and a global dining experience to our local audience."

CEO Vikrant Tomer noted that brands succeeding today are the ones that read consumers "beyond the plate." He said: "Today's consumers move seamlessly between fitness, fashion, music, content, and culture, and the brands they choose need to reflect those lifestyles. India is seeing a growing appreciation for protein-rich meals and premium dining experiences, making this the perfect moment for GDK to enter the market. We believe the brand is uniquely positioned to connect with a generation that values both quality and experience."

Simon Wallis, CEO of GDK International, called India "one of the world's most exciting food markets" and said the launch is a natural extension of the brand's global expansion: "Our mission at GDK is to elevate the kebab experience one kebab, done right, at a time. With GBC as our partner, we are confident of delivering on that in India. Together, we will bring a brand that is not only about superior tasting food but also about culture, lifestyle, and creating everyday moments that matter."

Post-Hyderabad, GBC India plans a staged national expansion targeting 450 outlets over the next decade, starting with key metros and fast-growing urban markets, as it works to make GDK the country's leading premium doner kebab brand and lay the groundwork for future global food concepts entering India.

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