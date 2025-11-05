Because India doesn’t need another finance app, it needs a way to truly see its worth. FOLO brings order, clarity, and connection to how Indians experience money.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Bengaluru-based fintech FOLO has launched with a bold mission to become India’s NetWorth Layer, a single, secure platform that helps individuals and families see, understand, and organise their entire financial life in one place.

Founded by Vishal Purohit, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Munmun Desai, a finance veteran, FOLO (short for Family of Loved Ones) was inspired by a deeply personal experience, the loss of a loved one that revealed how fragmented and inaccessible personal financial information can be.

“We realised that while India has apps for payments, lending, and investments, there was no single place to truly see your wealth — or for your family to access it when needed,” said Munmun Desai, Co-founder, FOLO. “FOLO brings it all together — your assets, loans, insurance, and investments — into one clear, living picture of your NetWorth.”

Built on data security, consent-based access, and intelligent organisation, FOLO connects 70+ financial data sources to create a real-time, encrypted view of an individual’s NetWorth. Its Account Health Score proactively identifies missing nominees, KYC gaps, or operational risks — helping users stay financially prepared.

“Transactions have become easier, but understanding has become harder,” added Vishal Purohit. “FOLO is not just an app — it’s the foundation of financial clarity. A single source of truth that helps people feel in control, confident, and ready for tomorrow.”

With India’s money spread across multiple apps and touchpoints, FOLO’s vision is to become the operating system for personal wealth — empowering every Indian to stay financially organised, informed, and connected with their loved ones.





FOLO: Appreciate your Worth

About FOLO

FOLO is a Bengaluru-based fintech company helping Indians see, understand, and grow their NetWorth in one secure place. Founded by Vishal Purohit, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Munmun Desai, a veteran in finance and investment, FOLO combines deep domain expertise with product innovation. Together, they aim to bring organisation, trust, and clarity to India’s growing financial diversity across assets, liabilities, and generations.

Website: www.folo.one

Press Contact: hello@folo.one

