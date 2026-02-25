Emerging Entrepreneurs Making A Strong Impact Across Industries

Somdatta Acharyya, Founder & Director, ThinkTag Advertising

Somdatta Acharyya is a seasoned marketing and brand strategy leader with over two decades of experience in advertising, brand management, brand consulting and marcom. She is the Founder-Director of ThinkTag Advertising, a creative agency based in Mumbai that focuses on BFSI, Healthcare and Real Estate ad campaigns, and end-to-end brand communication, across traditional media, digital marketing, social media marketing and BTL.

Somdatta, along with her business partner, Anisha Bonsor, also works as a GTM (go-to-market) expert for Start-ups and PE or VC-funded companies across Southeast Asia. They have been architects behind several launches, seeing the product life-cycle of the brand through from launch to its growth and sustenance stages. The objective is to create differentiated brands through strategic insights and creative excellence.

Somdatta started her career, post-MBA from SCMHRD, in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods sectors, gaining valuable experience in brand and product management before launching ThinkTag in 2009. Known for her strategic vision and client-centric approach, Somdatta has successfully led brand initiatives across industries, helping businesses grow and thrive.



Prashant Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, Credere®Global Services LLP

Prashant Sharma is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and global growth strategist driving cross-border innovation in technology, trade, and consumer businesses. As Co-Founder and CEO of Credere®Global Services LLP, he enables strategic partnerships between global manufacturers and India’s rapidly expanding consumer and industrial markets. Recognising his true calling, Prashant embarked on his entrepreneurial odyssey, co-founding several successful businesses. His ventures are a testament to his prowess in forging effective client connections, driving business growth, and deploying cutting-edge marketing techniques. Prashant's expertise extends beyond traditional markets, as he has successfully scaled his businesses in the burgeoning digital landscape. His ability to adapt and innovate in ever-evolving markets sets him apart. His ventures—EcoShieldChem, Credere Global Services, and PureNutriBliss—reflect a disciplined focus on scalability, sustainability, and long-term value creation. He is now strategically expanding his business operations into Dubai and Australia, strengthening his international footprint and building scalable growth platforms across both markets.

With a Bachelor of Commerce and dual MBAs in Information Systems, Finance, and Entrepreneurship, Prashant blends financial rigor with digital execution. A recipient of the Indian Achievers’ Award and India 500 CEO Award, he actively mentors founders and champions purpose-driven, high-impact entrepreneurship.

Feel free to reach out at prashant.businessventures@gmail.com



Reshma Sathe, Director, Green Habitat Consultants

Reshma Sathe is the Director of Green Habitat Consultants, with over 21 years of experience in landscape design, execution, and project management. She leads a team of creative landscape architects delivering end-to-end solutions across residential, commercial, industrial, and urban projects. Her work has been widely acknowledged for enhancing the quality of life of its users. The richness of detailing and the simplicity of spaces are what differentiate her designs. Her portfolio includes landmark developments such as Insignia, BKC; Neoliv Grand Forest, Khalapur; Shahu Maharaj School, Rabale; Novozymes South Asia, Patalganga; Merck Life Sciences, Rasayani; Jio Gardens; and RCP, Jamnagar, along with projects across Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Nagpur. Reshma brings strong global collaboration experience, having worked with international architects and vendors. A Master of Landscape Architecture and a trained architect, she is deeply committed to sustainability, creating landscapes that are functional, aesthetically refined, and aligned with natural ecosystems to enhance human well-being and environmental value.

Ankur Maheshwary, Founder & Director, Masti Zone

An engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering (DTU) and an MBA from ESADE, Spain, Ankur blends technical acumen with a love for gaming. Under his leadership, Masti Zone has launched over 30 centres nationwide, with 100+ outlets in the pipeline. The brand offers immersive experiences, including VR, motion cinema, bowling, trampolines, laser games, and snow parks. Ankur heads R&D at Masti Zone’s Gwalior-based manufacturing hub—the largest in the industry. As Chairman of IAAPI, he champions innovation, youth leadership, and industry growth, positioning Masti Zone for a promising IPO and global expansion.



Manish Tewari, CEO, Trusys.ai

Manish Tewari is a serial entrepreneur and technology innovator with a deep passion for coding and solving real-world problems. An IIT Varanasi alumnus, Manish co-founded Trusys.ai, a cutting-edge platform developing robust solutions that ensure AI is safe, transparent, and compliant for enterprise use. He also co-founded Spydra Technologies, leading blockchain innovations in asset tokenisation and on-chain workflows.

Earlier in his entrepreneurial journey, Manish co-founded Koovs.com in 2009, an e-commerce platform that disrupted the Indian market, raising over $20M and listing on the UK Stock Exchange with a $100M valuation by 2013. In 2014, he co-founded POKKT Mobile Ads, pioneering mobile app monetisation and digital advertising, securing $10M in funding. Driven by impact, in 2019, he launched Piggy Ride, a child-focused transportation platform that expanded to over 15 countries with $3M in funding.



Jalpesh Dungrani, Founder, DUNGRANI & D'BLUE COFFEE

Jalpesh Dungrani is the founder of DUNGRANI, a contemporary ethnic wear brand redefining how traditional fashion is experienced by the modern generation. Operating under its parent company, VARNEY FABRICS, Dungrani was built on a clear entrepreneurial vision to make thoughtfully designed, high-quality ethnic wear accessible, relevant, and effortless. By designing and manufacturing in-house, the brand ensures creative control, quality consistency, and price accessibility across its sarees, co-ord sets, dresses, and ethnic collections.

DUNGRANI's fresh perspective on Indian silhouettes has earned it features in leading publications like Grazia and ELLE, reflecting its growing influence in the fashion space.

Recognising the need to reimagine retail, Jalpesh also conceptualised ‘द’ SPACE, Surat’s first saree store + café experience, with D'BLUE COFFEE as its lifestyle extension. Together, they create a space where fashion, comfort, and community coexist seamlessly.

Through innovation in design and retail, Jalpesh is building DUNGRANI into a modern lifestyle ecosystem rooted in culture and creativity.



Vikas Narnolia, Tanushree Narnolia & Ayushi Murarka, Co-Founders, Myra Utsav

At Myra Utsav, entrepreneurship is driven by a deep understanding of bridal aspirations and legacy design. Founded in Surat by Co-founders - Vikas Narnolia, Tanushree Narnolia and Ayushi Murarka, the brand has grown over nine years into Surat’s most preferred natural diamond and polki jewellery house.

Specialising in heirloom bridal jewellery, Myra Utsav creates pieces for brides who value tradition, permanence, and statement craftsmanship. Each design blends natural diamonds and polki with meticulous detailing, ensuring every jewel carries the depth of heritage while reflecting modern individuality.

Built on ethical sourcing, precision manufacturing, and personalised bridal consultations, the brand has carved a distinct position in a competitive luxury market. From bespoke wedding masterpieces to refined diamond essentials, Myra Utsav continues to evolve while staying rooted in authenticity.

Featured in Grazia India and The Times of India, the brand stands as a testament to visionary leadership and a commitment to excellence in fine jewellery craftsmanship.



Harshit Puram & Parikshit Linga, Founder, Okno Modhomes

Finding a home today often means accepting delays, cost overruns, and timelines that stretch endlessly. For many buyers, waiting years for completion has become the norm rather than the exception.

Harshit Puram and Parikshit Linga built Okno Modhomes to challenge that reality.

As co-founders, they are focused on modular home construction, offering a model that rethinks both speed and experience. Their promise is strikingly simple yet industry-disruptive: fully realised, design-led homes delivered in just 120 days.

Okno Modhomes stands on three core ideas:



Modular construction that drastically reduces build timelines

• Contemporary, premium designs that feel intentional and bespoke

• Sustainable practices integrated into the building process

For the founders, modular housing is not merely about efficiency. “We saw an opportunity to change how people perceive prefab living,” they explain. “A faster home does not have to feel like a compromise.” Their journey has been shaped by disciplined growth and continuous refinement rather than rapid expansion.

Their philosophy remains clear:



Focus deeply

• Improve relentlessly

• Deliver tangible value

Through Okno Modhomes, Harshit and Parikshit are helping reshape expectations in modern housing, proving that speed, design, and quality can confidently coexist.



Taarini Tainwala, Founder, Mon Âme

Dessert preferences are changing. Consumers are more experimental, more quality-conscious, yet finding truly indulgent, vegetarian French pâtisserie remains surprisingly rare in many Indian cities. Taarini recognised this gap early. At just 18, she made a decision few aspiring entrepreneurs take so decisively. She paused the conventional route, took a gap year, trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London, and returned with a clear vision for what Hyderabad’s dessert landscape was missing. Five years ago, during the lockdown, Mon Âme was born. A cloud pâtisserie rooted in authenticity and craft.

The brand’s foundation rests on:

- Vegetarian French desserts with uncompromised technique

- A strong emphasis on quality and consistency

- Offerings spanning retail, celebrations and corporate clientele

For Taarini, the ambition extended beyond simply selling desserts. “I wanted Mon Âme to feel personal,” she shares. “Not mass-produced, not trend-driven.”

What began as a focused, passion-led venture has steadily grown into a trusted name catering to weddings, bulk orders, corporate events and curated gifting. A recent partnership with Foodstories marks another milestone in the brand’s journey.

Her approach remains disciplined:

- Listen closely to customers

- Refine continuously

- Let quality drive growth

Five years in, Mon Âme reflects a philosophy rarely rushed. The journey is just beginning, with deeper roots and broader horizons ahead.



Apurva Agarwal, Founding Partner, Universal Legal

Apurva Agarwal is the Founding Partner of Universal Legal and a trusted advisor in corporate law, real estate, dispute resolution, and succession planning. With over 25 years of experience, he has led landmark transactions including a 500-acre land deal in Maharashtra and complex cross-border restructurings. A graduate of NLSIU and Bond University, he advises NBFCs, ARCs, real estate funds, and family offices on high-stakes legal matters. Apurva is also the author of Layman’s Guide to Property Transaction Rights and regularly teaches at NMIMS. Known for his legal precision and business acumen, he’s also active in the Rotary Club of Mumbai Nariman Point and RMB Mumbai.



Deek Parassini, Transformational Guide & Founder, Life Is All Positive (LIAP) Foundation

Deek Parassini’s truth-based philosophy, “Life Is All Positive – Negativity Doesn’t Exist,” has influenced over 63,000 individuals across India, including students, professionals, and leadership teams. Through more than 300 free, interactive sessions conducted at educational institutions, corporate forums, and community platforms, he challenges conventional definitions of success, productivity, and stress. Known for his clarity and direct approach, Deek simplifies complex emotional patterns into practical insights that improve decision-making and resilience. His unscripted, audience-driven sessions encourage self-awareness, accountability, and conscious leadership. By reframing mental well-being as a foundation for sustainable performance, he is quietly reshaping how individuals and organisations approach growth, leadership, and long-term success.

Devansh Lakhani, Director & Investment Banker, Lakhani Financial Services

Devansh Lakhani is Director and Investment Banker at Lakhani Financial Services, advising early-stage startups on seed to pre-Series A fundraising. A Chartered Accountant, fund-raising expert, angel investor, and podcaster, he blends financial rigour with deep startup ecosystem insight, focusing on DeepTech/AI, sports, consumer tech, and D2C. He also founded Startverse Entertainment Private Limited, which owns the IP of Indian Startup Premier League (ISPL), a sports-driven startup pitching and networking platform connecting founders and investors. Additionally, he hosts the Levell Up Podcast with Devansh, featuring conversations with founders and VCs on entrepreneurship and growth. Since starting his career in 2015, Devansh has helped 26 startups raise over ₹300 million and advised 600+ startups on strategy and capital readiness, while leading teams across his ventures.

