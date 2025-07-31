Market sentiment feels tense as Toncoin hesitates and Shiba Inu falters despite headline-making burns. The latest TON technical analysis shows price action stalling below $3.35, unable to clear Fibonacci resistance, and risking a drop toward $3.26 if support at $3.29 fails.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu news reports 600M tokens burned in 24 hours, a 16,717% spike in burn rate, yet SHIB still slid nearly 5%, proof that supply cuts alone can’t force demand. BlockDAG (BDAG) is moving differently. With $356 million raised, 24.5 billion BDAG sold, and 4,500 builders driving over 300 live Web3 projects, the groundwork for future utility is being laid while others wrestle with short-term volatility.

TON Technical Analysis Hints at Consolidation Before Next Move

The latest Toncoin (TON) technical analysis suggests a pause in the rally as its price struggles to hold above $3.35. After a sharp climb from $3.18 to $3.39, TON failed to secure a breakout above the 0.236 Fibonacci level ($3.348).

EMA-20 and EMA-50 provide support around $3.29–$3.30, forming a crucial decision zone. A close above $3.36 could reignite upward pressure toward $3.42–$3.45. However, this Toncoin technical analysis highlights that a breakdown below $3.29 may expose the price to a deeper correction, potentially retesting EMA-200 near $3.26.

Shiba Inu News: 600M Tokens Burned but Price Falls 5%

Fresh Shiba Inu news highlights a massive token burn, with over 600 million SHIB removed from circulation in just 24 hours. One wallet alone burned 601 million tokens, causing the burn rate to skyrocket by 16,717%. Despite this aggressive supply cut, SHIB’s price slipped nearly 5%, trading around $0.00001349.

This latest Shiba Inu news shows that token burns don’t guarantee an immediate price jump, especially amid weak market demand. SHIB now faces resistance at $0.00001407, while the RSI remains neutral near 48.5, leaving traders watching whether the next breakout or downside move takes control.

4.5k Builders Build the Future on BlockDAG: Why Timing Matters

BlockDAG’s growth isn’t limited to its presale numbers. While over $356 million has been raised and more than 24.5 billion BDAG sold, what stands out now is the scale of development behind the scenes. With 4,500 dedicated builders working on more than 300 Web3 projects, the foundations of a large, self-sustaining ecosystem are already being laid long before launch.

This level of activity is rare in a presale-stage project. It signals that BDAG isn’t just selling coins; it’s actively building infrastructure for DeFi, gaming, payments, and decentralised applications that will create ongoing demand for its network. The more projects launch within this ecosystem, the more utility and value naturally feed back into BDAG’s price.

The potential upside has already been mapped out. At today’s $0.0016 entry point, the expected launch price of $0.05 delivers a 3,025% ROI on paper. Analysts are now projecting $1 in the short term, with long-range estimates stretching toward $10 or even $20, making the risk-to-reward profile hard to ignore.

Every day, more builders are adding to the BlockDAG ecosystem, and each new batch sold pushes the presale price higher. Waiting only narrows the margin. Buying at $0.0016 before August 11 secures early positioning in what’s shaping up to be one of the most active and utility-driven launches of 2025.

Which Is the Top Crypto for 2025?

Short-term crypto moves can feel like chasing shadows. Toncoin (TON) technical analysis points to a tug-of-war near $3.35, with no clear breakout yet. Over in meme territory, Shiba Inu news of a 600M token burn failed to stop a 5% price slide, showing how fragile rallies can be.

But while traders ride daily swings, BlockDAG is mapping out a long-term path with $356 million raised and 4,500 builders fueling over 300 upcoming projects. It’s this foundation that has analysts calling it a top crypto for 2025, one designed for sustained demand beyond speculative hype.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.