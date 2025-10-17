Fitness is becoming a way of life in India. Pahal Nutrition is helping young people get the right nutrition to support their goals. Olympian and Padma Shri awardee Bajrang Punia has joined the brand. This collaboration marks the start of a national movement for healthier, stronger youth.

A Trusted Brand for Young India

Pahal Nutrition started in 2019 and became a private limited company in 2021. It offers whey and ISO proteins, mass gainers, and pre-workouts. The brand focuses on three principles: authenticity, affordability, and accessibility.

Today, Pahal Nutrition reaches people all over India. Its products are available in 100 franchise outlets and online. The brand is also recognized for its youth-first vision, helping students, athletes, and young professionals make better nutrition choices. In 2025 Pahal Nutrition was honored with the Swabhiman Excellence Award in Dubai. The award was presented by Shri Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India... The award recognized its work in fitness, bodybuilding, and youth empowerment. It reflects the brand’s commitment to providing reliable nutrition to India’s youth.

Building Trust in a Growing Market

India’s supplement market is growing fast. It is worth over ₹3,000 crore and grows about 20% each year. Counterfeit products are common. They can harm health and waste money. Pahal Nutrition ensures verified sourcing, transparent manufacturing processes, and scientifically backed formulas. Every product is made to support fitness safely.

Leadership and Vision

Pahal Nutrition is led by Virender Pahal and Mohan Pahal, co-founders who share a clear mission.“Our goal is to make authentic, reliable nutrition available to every young Indian. With Bajrang Punia on board, we want to inspire millions to live healthier and stronger lives,” said Virender Pahal.

Mohan Pahal added,“Authenticity is our foundation. We want young India to trust our brand for their long-term fitness goals.”

Bajrang Punia: A Role Model for Discipline

Bajrang Punia is known for his discipline and success in wrestling. He shares values with Pahal Nutrition.“Discipline and authenticity define both wrestling and fitness. Partnering with Pahal Nutrition helps me guide young India toward a healthier and stronger future,” Bajrang Punia said.

Educating Young Athletes

Pahal Nutrition educates young people about proper nutrition. Proteins help build and repair muscles. Pre-workouts give energy and focus for tough sessions. Mass gainers support healthy weight gain when combined with a balanced diet.

By sharing knowledge through programs and partnerships with trusted athletes like Bajrang Punia, the brand empowers youth to make better decisions.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Bajrang Punia joins as a brand partner to inspire youth

100% authentic supplements with verified sourcing

Swabhiman Excellence Award 2025 (Dubai)

100 franchise outlets nationwide

Youth-first brand promoting lifestyle transformation, not just products

Fitness as a Lifestyle

This partnership sends a clear message: fitness is not a trend. It is a lifestyle. Bajrang Punia’s discipline combined with Pahal Nutrition’s authenticity creates a reliable guide for young India. Whether it is building muscle, improving performance, or maintaining health, this partnership shows that proper nutrition and trusted guidance can make a real difference.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any mannerx whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.