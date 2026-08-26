This special feature celebrates individuals whose work, ideas, and achievements are creating meaningful impact across diverse fields. From astrophysicists, aerospace engineers, researchers, and educators to authors, filmmakers, entrepreneurs, legal professionals, technology innovators, political activists, jewellery leaders, and spiritual wellness practitioners, these exceptional individuals represent the many dimensions of talent, determination, and innovation.

Their journeys reflect a commitment to excellence, whether through scientific research, education, literature, cinema, technology, entrepreneurship, social engagement, business leadership, or personal wellbeing. Each individual brings a distinct perspective and demonstrates how passion, knowledge, and perseverance can contribute to positive change.

Through “12 Exceptional Individuals Making a Difference In 2026,” Trilok Media and TMINS aim to recognise these inspiring journeys and highlight the people working across different sectors to shape ideas, create opportunities, and contribute to a more progressive and impactful future.

Er. Ujjal Adhikary

Er. Ujjal Adhikary is an Indian astrophysicist, aerospace engineer, researcher, poet, and short-filmmaker recognized for his multidisciplinary work across science, literature, and cinema. He holds a National and World Record as the Youngest Chartered Aerospace Engineer, and is a Chartered Engineer (CEng) with memberships including MIE, M. Ae. S.I, and LM. ASI. His research centres on hybrid rocket propulsion, alongside work in data-driven astronomy, cosmology, and AI-driven rocket optimisation, resulting in nine peer-reviewed papers.

He holds a B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering, a PhD in Space Engineering and Rocketry from BIT Mesra, and additional qualifications in data science, AI, and astrobiology. As a poet and author, he has published several literary works and features in nearly 200 Kolkata Book Fair publications. His short film Deyaler Opare was officially selected for the Oscar Qualifying Round at the Bangalore International Short Film Festival, adding to numerous national and international honours across science, literature, and film.

Jay Chakrabarty

Jay Chakrabarty is a multifaceted creative professional working across music, literature, cinema, entrepreneurship, and travel. He is a singer, composer, lyricist, author, poet, filmmaker, producer, writer, entrepreneur, and travel blogger. As an internationally published author and poet, he has written seven books, including All About Numbers, Remember Me, Friends Forever, Beyond Love, Unstoppable, The Woman Next Door, and You Can Be a Millionaire, reaching readers across 191 countries. He has also produced the music album Ajab Ishq, featuring singer Shaan. Through Jay Chakrabarty Prime Music, he continues to release music as a singer, lyricist, and composer, including Raat Ki Ankhen, distributed internationally across 185 countries. He is currently developing a big-budget film trilogy as writer, director, and producer under Jay Chakrabarty Entertainment. Alongside his creative ventures, he shares his travel experiences through his Instagram blog, Adventures with Jay, documenting journeys from destinations around the world.

Varad Tikam

Varad Tikam, recognised as the “World’s Youngest Political Author,” is a young Indian author whose work explores politics, governance, economic development, social reform, and nation-building. His notable book, BluePrint to Make Bharat Vishwaguru, presents his vision for India’s transformation into a globally influential nation, focusing on economic reforms, education, governance, institutional strengthening, cultural identity, leadership, and youth participation. The book emphasises that becoming Vishwaguru requires not only economic progress but also responsible leadership, innovation, strong institutions, and an engaged younger generation. His first book, Treasures Unveiled: Exploring the Secrets of Wealth, marked his entry into authorship. Beyond writing, Varad is interested in public policy, entrepreneurship, economics, leadership, and youth development. Academically, he is pursuing an Integrated Business Management programme (BBA + MBA) at MIT World Peace University alongside a B.A. in Political Science from Sikkim Manipal University. His journey reflects his ambition to contribute to India’s future through ideas, leadership, and youth-driven nation-building.

Santosh Kumar Acharjya

Santosh Kumar Acharjya, popularly known as Sonu, studied Hotel Management and completed his PGDBA before beginning his professional journey in the hospitality industry. After gaining two years of experience, he entered the entertainment industry in 2004 as a casting director. Born into a middle-class family from Bhubaneswar, he is the son of Sarat Chandra Acharjya, a Civil Engineer.

Over the past two decades, Sonu has established himself in casting, talent management, celebrity coordination, brand films and film production. He is the Founder of Elios & Elios Films Pvt. Ltd. and has worked with renowned personalities including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rakul Preet Singh.

His professional credits include projects such as 3 Idiots, Saat Khoon Maaf, Pokiri, Shakeela, Dev Son of Mudde Gowda, Huduga Hudugi and Love You Alia. He has collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers including Rajkumar Hirani, Indrajit Lankesh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Puri Jagannadh and K. S. Ravikumar.

For the last two years, Sonu has also been actively involved in producing short films and music albums. His wife, Sarita Acharjya, is a well-known palmist. Together, they represent a creative and entrepreneurial presence associated with entertainment and media.

Nitesh Kumar

Nitesh Kumar is the Co-Founder of Rajbhog Khana, an IRCTC-authorized catering partner established in 2015. Under his leadership, Rajbhog Khana provides convenient, reliable food services for railway passengers across India.

The company offers food delivery in train services across more than 450 railway stations and serves passengers on over 4,000 trains 24x7. With a network of more than 550 FSSAI-approved restaurants, food outlets and cafes, Rajbhog Khana provides passengers with a wide range of meal options during their journeys.

As Co-Founder, Nitesh Kumar contributes to the company’s growth and expansion by strengthening its railway food delivery network and connecting passengers with trusted food partners at railway stations. His work supports the goal of making quality meals more accessible and convenient for passengers travelling by train across India. Rajbhog Khana continues to build a reliable food service network that helps passengers order meals conveniently during their journeys.

Ajay Mangal

Gehna Jewellers carries a remarkable 125-year legacy built on craftsmanship, authenticity, and enduring customer trust. Under the leadership of Mr. Ajay Mangal, the jewellery house is expanding its presence across Central India, with established outlets in Gwalior, Jhansi, Guna, and Morena.

The brand has embraced evolving industry practices while preserving the values that have shaped its heritage. Gehna Jewellers was among the early adopters of the HUID-based hallmarking system, reinforcing its focus on transparency, purity, and customer confidence across generations.

Looking ahead, the jewellery house is combining its traditional strengths with modern technology. It is exploring Artificial Intelligence, digital technologies, and e-commerce to create more convenient, personalised, and engaging customer experiences.

With a legacy spanning 125 years, Gehna Jewellers continues to bring together traditional craftsmanship and technological innovation, strengthening its presence as a trusted jewellery destination across Central India while preparing for the changing needs of modern consumers.

Abdul Wahied

Abdul Wahied is an Indian legal consultant, entrepreneur, and technology law professional based in Sharjah, UAE. With more than a decade of experience in the legal sector, he is the Founder and Senior Legal Consultant of Dar Al Haqooq Legal Consultancy LLC and the founder of AWA and Partners LLP, AWA LAW FIRM FZC, and EZ Legal Hire.

Born in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, Wahied studied law at Panjab University and later pursued advanced legal qualifications from the University of East London and the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom. His areas of expertise include corporate law, intellectual property, cybercrime, privacy, data protection, financial crime reporting, and regulatory compliance.

He has advised organisations on legal challenges linked to digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and evolving regulations. Combining legal practice with technology-driven solutions, Wahied has contributed to areas including compliance, cybersecurity, and AI governance. Through his work in the UAE, he continues to assist organisations with complex legal and technology-related matters.

Deepankur Chawla

Deepankur Chawla is a Serial entrepreneur, A Tech Founder and enterprise transformation leader focused on using AI, technology, and industry expertise to solve complex business challenges. Before founding Maxify Digital, he spent nearly two decades leading Salesforce CRM Programs at Top Consulting Companies & Salesforce.com driving customer experience, and enterprise transformation initiatives, gaining extensive insight into the needs of global organizations.

Under his leadership, Maxify Digital evolved from a boutique Salesforce consultancy into an AI-first enterprise transformation company experiencing rapid revenue growing 35% YoY serving aviation, airlines, airports, banking, fintech, and large enterprises in more than 20 countries. The company developed industry-focused solutions including airline CRM platforms, denied boarding automation, baggage tracking & tracing management, airport passenger experience platforms, Revenue & GTM solutions, banking loan origination systems, AI-powered applications, and MaxEngage, a marketplace connecting enterprises with experienced Salesforce professionals.

Following Maxify Digital’s strategic acquisition by HashStudioz, Chawla continues as CEO in advancing the company’s focus on Agentic AI, enterprise copilots, intelligent automation, analytics, and industry-specific AI platforms. His vision centres on bringing AI, cloud technology, and human expertise together to help enterprises innovate, scale, and transform industries.

Ravindra Anand Sapkale

Ravindra Anand Sapkale is an innovative educator, author, researcher, and mentor whose life is dedicated to transforming education through knowledge, creativity, discipline, and values. Born and raised in Mumbai, he believes that every child, regardless of background, deserves the opportunity to dream, learn, and succeed. With nearly 20 years of teaching experience, he serves as an Assistant Teacher, Writer, and master trainer at Vatsalabai Dattatray Charitable Trust's Dnyanprakash Vidyalaya, where he inspires children from underprivileged communities to discover their true potential.

A passionate advocate of joyful and meaningful learning, Ravindra is the author of Chalk and Dreams and 4 other books and has written more than 80 academic articles. He has presented research at national and international conferences and collaborated with teachers and students from 27 countries, promoting global learning and cultural understanding.

His dedication to educational innovation has earned him numerous prestigious honors, including the Honorary Doctorate Award 2025, Global Education Mentor Award 2025, Indo-Spanish International Award 2025, Ravindranath Tagore International Award 2024, and multiple SCERT Innovation Awards.

Through his books, research, and classroom experiences, Ravindra Anand Sapkale continues to inspire young minds, empower fellow educators, and prove that education is not just about changing classrooms; it is about changing lives.

K.M Amish

K. M. Amish is an Indian political activist, writer, researcher, and science educator known for his work in nano chemistry, education, research, and Multidimensionalism. Born in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, he holds qualifications in Physics, Chemistry, and Nano Chemistry, and has conducted research at institutions including CDRI Lucknow and IIT Kanpur.

His political journey began with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), where he served in organisational roles including District Secretary, General Secretary, and Spokesperson in Lakhimpur Kheri. He left AAP in 2020 and founded the *Bahu-Ayami Party (BAP)* on 10 March 2024. The party promotes a multidimensional political model centred on education, science, technology, and research in governance. According to the information received, the Bahu-Ayami Party (BAP) has garnered millions of followers across various social media platforms. Currently, they have submitted more than 1,000 suggestion letters and memoranda on social issues to the governance, administration, and government. Furthermore, they are continuously promoting journalism through MD News.

Amish also leads educational and research initiatives and has authored books on chemistry, nanoscience, competitive examinations, social issues, and political philosophy.

Niladri Banerjee

Niladri Banerjee is a Kolkata-based technology entrepreneur, software developer, engineer, and robotics professional working across artificial intelligence, robotics, software development, IoT, and emerging technologies. As the Founder of Marktech Labs, he focuses on transforming ideas into practical technology solutions while fostering innovation, experimentation, and product development.

His engineering journey includes education at Techno Main Salt Lake, Kolkata, following his schooling at St. Xavier’s Institution, Sodepur. With hands-on experience in software development, electronics, embedded systems, AI, and robotics, Niladri brings together software and hardware to explore intelligent systems, automation, and real-world technological applications.

His work reflects an interest in developing technology-driven solutions with practical applications across industries. Looking ahead, Niladri aims to build impactful technology ventures from Kolkata with the potential to serve users and markets beyond India. Through his entrepreneurial and engineering pursuits, he continues to explore emerging technologies while contributing to India’s growing technology and innovation ecosystem.

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/niladriban/

Grand Master Manindera Kang

Grand Master Manindera Kang is a spiritual wellness educator, energy healing practitioner, meditation facilitator, and founder of माँ Chamunda Nayika Healing. Her work brings together ancient wisdom and modern approaches to human wellbeing, guided by the belief that personal ambition and inner peace can coexist through greater self-awareness.

Through Reiki, meditation, breath-focused practices, Kriya Yoga, energy work, Vedic wisdom, and transformative spiritual practices, she helps individuals understand their inner patterns, manage stress, navigate emotional challenges, and consciously direct their energy toward a purposeful life. Her work extends beyond individual sessions to wellness education, group programmes, and emerging corporate wellness initiatives.

Grand Master Manindera’s vision is to make spirituality practical and relevant to contemporary life. Through her approach, she seeks to help individuals develop greater self-awareness, resilience, focus, emotional balance, and a deeper sense of connection while continuing to pursue their personal and professional aspirations.

Instagram Handle - https://www.instagram.com/chamundanayika.healing/

This listicle has been provided by Trilok Media.

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