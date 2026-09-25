Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump reiterated close relations, presenting a symbolic bald eagle.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump called for stronger ties between Beijing and Washington during a White House state dinner on Thursday, with Xi saying their meeting had produced a common understanding on several issues and Trump stressing the importance of maintaining close relations despite differences between the two countries.

Welcoming Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan to the White House, Trump said the relationship between the two countries had strengthened despite differences in their political systems.

“As the leaders of our two nations, President Xi and I both understand that we represent different systems, but the ties between our people endure, and we've never gotten along better...Together, we can continue to build a relationship that promotes prosperity and security for future generations,” Trump said.

Xi Calls For ‘New Chapter’ In Ties

Addressing the dinner, Xi thanked Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for their hospitality and said the arrangements made for his visit reflected careful attention to detail.

“Thank you, Mr. President and Mrs. Trump, for extending to my wife and me your gracious hospitality and thoughtful arrangements. You and Mrs. Trump have made many special arrangements for our visit, all prepared with meticulous care and consideration in every detail. You make us feel truly at home,” Xi said.

The Chinese President also said his meeting with Trump involved “sincere and in-depth exchanges” and resulted in a common understanding on several issues.

“Today, President Trump and I had sincere and in-depth exchanges and reached a common understanding on many issues. This has added new substance to the constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability and provided new strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations,” he said.

Xi recalled Trump's visit to China in May, saying the two leaders had agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship based on strategic stability.

“In May this year, President Trump paid a successful visit to China at my invitation. We agreed to build a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability. During the visit, President Trump warmly invited me to visit the United States, and I have come as promised,” Xi said.

He noted that the Chinese and American presidents had exchanged state visits in less than six months, describing the development as a significant moment in bilateral engagement.

President Trump and the President of China Deliver Remarks at a State Dinner https://t.co/hoS9KBIjK9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 24, 2026

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‘Nurture The Beautiful Flowers’ Of Friendship: Xi

Xi also called for closer ties between the people of the two countries and urged both sides to work together to strengthen their relationship.

“Like a river that never stops flowing, history never stands still. The friendship between the two peoples is a worthy cause that holds great promise. Let us join hands and move forward side by side. Together, let us nurture the beautiful flowers of Sino-US friendship. Together, let us write a new chapter in our friendly relations,” he said.

He also extended his greetings to Americans who support the development of China-US relations.

Trump Recalls Beijing Visit

Trump, meanwhile, recalled his visit to Beijing and said the hospitality extended by the Chinese people was “on full display” during his trip.

“This is a great honour. President Xi, Madam Peng and members of the Chinese delegation, Melania and I are delighted to welcome you once again to the White House. You are truly outstanding, amazing people,” Trump said.

“The hospitality of the Chinese people was on full display during my visit to Beijing. We hope to show you the same honour as you returned to Washington for the first time in over a decade,” he added.

Trump said the two countries could continue working together despite differences between their systems, saying their relationship could promote prosperity and security for future generations.

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Trump Gifts Xi Bald Eagle Statue

During the state dinner, Trump also presented Xi with a bald eagle statue, describing the bird as a national symbol of the United States.

The approximately three-foot-tall statue was placed on a podium and was designed by an American artist in collaboration with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, according to the US President's remarks.

“The bald eagle is a national symbol of the United States and an embodiment of the free and soaring spirit of America,” Trump said.

“We hope it'll find a nice place, a wonderful place in Beijing,” he added.

The state dinner followed the meeting between Trump and Xi, during which the Chinese president said the two leaders had reached common understandings on several issues and agreed to provide new strategic guidance for China-US relations.