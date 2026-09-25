Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Win Gold, India Add Silver In 50m Rifle 3P

India enjoyed a memorable morning at the Asian Games 2026 shooting range on Friday as Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won gold in the mixed team 10m air pistol event, while the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team secured silver.

The two medals came in quick succession and added to India’s medal tally on Day 6 of the Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Kamaljeet and Suruchi had entered the mixed team final as the top-ranked pair after producing a score of 587-29x in qualification. They carried that form into the medal round to finish on 484.6 and claim the gold medal.

Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal Gold

The Indian pair began the final strongly and maintained control through the competition. South Korea’s Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo finished second with 478.0, while Iran took bronze with 415.8. Indonesia finished fourth with 349.4.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi’s gold was particularly significant after both shooters missed out on the individual finals earlier in the Games. Kamaljeet had finished ninth in individual qualification, while Suruchi placed 26th.

Their qualification performance had already put them in a strong position. They opened with 196 before adding 195 in the second series and another 196 in the third to reach 587, with 29 inner 10s. The top four pairs progressed to the medal round.

The gold was India’s second at the Asian Games and its first shooting gold of the competition. It also gave the duo a strong response after their disappointing individual campaigns.

Rifle Team Wins Silver

India added another shooting medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event, with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar finishing second.

The Indian trio posted a combined score of 1762-94x. China won the team gold with 1766, while South Korea took bronze with 1751.

The result also kept Aishwary and Niraj in contention for an individual medal. Tomar finished the qualification with 589 points and Niraj with 588, putting them through to the individual final. Rudrankksh could not advance because only two shooters from each country are permitted in the individual final.

The two shooting medals gave India a gold and silver on the same morning, with the country’s overall tally reaching 19 medals at the time of the latest reports: two gold, eight silver and nine bronze.