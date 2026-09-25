Sonam Wangchuk Fears ‘Encounter’ After Ladakh Violence Anniversary, Demands Shah’s Resignation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activist Sonam Wangchuk feared

He demanded Amit Shah's resignation, public judicial inquiry report.

Wangchuk alleged communal provocation attempts during 2025 violence.

Unfulfilled Sixth Schedule promises fueled Ladakh's ongoing unrest.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has raised concerns that he could be killed in an “encounter", while accusing the Centre of mistreating the people of Ladakh.

Wangchuk made the remarks on Thursday as Ladakh marked the first anniversary of the violence in Leh in which four people were killed in security forces firing during protests. He also alleged that attempts had been made to trigger communal tensions between Muslims and Buddhists in the region.

The activist, who recently led the Cockroach Janata Party protests in Delhi, demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said Shah should take responsibility for the violence and civilian deaths in Ladakh. Wangchuk also called for the findings of the judicial inquiry into the incident to be made public.

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Wangchuk Says He Fears Being Killed In ‘Encounter’

“I know after speaking today, they (government) will suppress me, they have done it before. I was sent to jail. Now, only an encounter is left. It’s my wish that they kill me in an encounter. Experts tell me your encounter will happen. Let it happen so that the nation awakens,” Wangchuk said.

Hundreds gathered in Ladakh on Thursday to pay homage to the four people killed during last year’s violence, including a former war hero. Following the clashes, police arrested dozens of protesters on allegations of rioting, attacking security personnel and damaging government property. The Ladakh administration later withdrew cases against the accused ahead of the first anniversary.

Wangchuk alleged that the violence on September 24, 2025, was the result of a conspiracy and that there were attempts to provoke communal riots in Ladakh. He said the inquiry report should be released so that people can know who was responsible for the violence. A judicial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident, the police action and the deaths of four people was ordered by the Union government in October 2025.

Activist Alleges Attempts To Trigger Communal Tensions

“There have been attempts to cause communal riots between Muslims and Buddhists in Ladakh. As part of such attempts, three Muslim officers were deployed as magistrates (on September 24) so that they could issue the firing orders and Buddhists would blame Muslims for killing them. But see greatness of those officers, they refused to issue firing orders,” Wangchuk said.

He further alleged that civilians were killed after security forces opened fire without an order from a magistrate and claimed that officials were subsequently pressured to issue firing orders retrospectively. According to Wangchuk, the officers again refused to sign such orders, saying they would rather leave their service or face the consequences.

Wangchuk reiterated his demand that the inquiry report be made public. The judicial inquiry, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice B.S. Chauhan, was constituted to examine the circumstances that led to the law-and-order situation in Leh, the police action and the deaths of the four people.

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Wangchuk Blames Centre Over Unfulfilled Ladakh Demands

Wangchuk also alleged that the underlying cause of the unrest in Ladakh was the Centre’s failure to fulfil commitments made to the region’s people. He specifically pointed to demands for constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.

“Delhi is directly responsible for the situation in Ladakh. They promised the 6th Schedule and even statehood to our leadership. But then, Amit Shah categorically refused to grant the 6th Schedule to Ladakh,” Wangchuk said.

His remarks came as Ladakh observed the first anniversary of the September 24, 2025, violence, which followed protests over demands including statehood and safeguards under the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule.