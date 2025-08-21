Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroTaurus Daily Horoscope (22 August, 2025): Spiritual Guidance And Honour Await

Taurus Daily Horoscope (22 August, 2025): Spiritual Guidance And Honour Await

A period of spiritual growth, social recognition, and family harmony is unfolding. Discover how wisdom and divine connections may reshape your life path.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Taurus Horoscope: Hello, Loyal Taurus! You stand as the unwavering pillar of the zodiac, celebrated for your resolute determination, and an enduring dedication to your most cherished values. While Taurians may sometimes be labeled as obstinate this inquisitive sign is open to considering alternative viewpoints, yet they won't easily flip-flop on their convictions simply to please others. Your horoscope serves as a roadmap, guiding you in maintaining constancy in an ever-shifting world, enriching your feelings of security, and finding delight in life's simple pleasures. 

Taurus Daily Horoscope (August 22):

A phase of honour and recognition is likely to unfold in both political and social spheres, bringing a deep sense of fulfilment. With the guiding influence of a benevolent teacher or mentor, material comforts and sources of happiness are set to expand. An inclination towards religious rituals, charitable deeds, and spiritual practices will grow stronger, allowing inner peace to flourish.

The presence of an influential or spiritually enlightened personality in your circle may inspire powerful thoughts and actions. Their wisdom could become the catalyst for a significant shift in both the direction and the quality of life. This influence may awaken a deeper sense of purpose, steering you towards pursuits that are not only beneficial to you but also uplifting for those around you.

Harmony within the family remains strong, supported by bonds of affection and mutual respect. A joyful atmosphere surrounds the household, bringing warmth to relationships. Time spent with children will prove especially rewarding, filled with laughter, light-hearted moments, and meaningful conversations. Their concerns and challenges may find resolution under your guidance, strengthening trust and deepening connections.

This phase reflects a balance between the spiritual and material realms, offering opportunities to enrich both. Embrace the blessings of wisdom and harmony as they illuminate the path forward, guiding you towards growth, fulfilment, and transformation.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taurus Horoscope Taurus Horoscope Today Horoscope Prediction Taurus Daily Horoscope
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
MHA Replaces Delhi Top Cop Day After Attack On CM Rekha, Satish Golcha Becomes New Police Commissioner
MHA Replaces Delhi Top Cop Day After Attack On CM Rekha, Satish Golcha Becomes New Police Commissioner
Election 2025
ABP EXCLUSIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Says Voter Removal 'Biggest Crime'; PM-CM Bill Meant To ‘Blackmail’ Nitish, Naidu
Tejashwi Yadav Says Voter Removal 'Biggest Crime'; PM-CM Bill Meant To ‘Blackmail’ Nitish, Naidu
Sports
Amid Row Over Pakistan Clash, Sports Ministry Confirms Team India Free To Play Asia Cup
Amid Row Over Pakistan Clash, Sports Ministry Confirms Team India Free To Play Asia Cup
Business
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget