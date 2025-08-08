Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (09 August, 2025): Opportunities In Business Deals And Financial Gains Ahead

Libra Daily Horoscope (09 August, 2025): Opportunities In Business Deals And Financial Gains Ahead

A phase of promising business deals, financial gains, family happiness, and career growth is on the horizon. Success and prosperity await in multiple areas of life.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (August 09):

The day brings stability and a strong sense of control over key aspects of life. A promising opportunity will arise to finalize an important business deal, paving the way for long-term growth. Financially, there’s good news ahead as a pending payment is likely to be cleared, filling you with a sense of relief and happiness. Determination and smart decision-making will help you earn substantial profits, boosting both confidence and motivation.

On the professional front, your ideas and suggestions will be well-received by seniors or superiors, strengthening your position in the workplace. This positive impression could also open doors for future responsibilities and recognition.

A significant purchase, such as a new vehicle, may be on the cards, reflecting both progress and comfort in personal life. The atmosphere at home will be warm and joyful, with the possibility of welcoming a new member into the family, adding to the sense of celebration.

Overall, the period favors decisive actions, meaningful achievements, and cherished moments with loved ones. Both professional success and personal happiness align to create a balanced, rewarding experience.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 08 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen India-Russia Ties Amid Tariff Row With Trump
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin Amid Tariff Row With Trump, Invites Him To India
World
'Will Be A Gathering Of Solidarity, Friendship': China Welcomes PM Modi For SCO Summit In Tianjin
China Welcomes PM Modi For SCO Summit In Tianjin; First Visit Since 2020 Galwan Clash
Business
Govt Withdraws Income-Tax Bill, 2025; Revamped Version To Be Tabled On August 11: Report
Govt Withdraws Income-Tax Bill, 2025; Revamped Version To Be Tabled On August 11: Report
India
'Who Is Lalu Trying To Save?': Amit Shah Targets Oppn Over 'Vote Bank Politics' Amid Bihar SIR Row
'Who Is Lalu Trying To Save?': Amit Shah's 'Vote Bank Politics' Jibe At Oppn Amid Bihar SIR Row
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget