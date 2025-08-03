Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (04 August, 2025): Natives Move Ahead With Long-Term Plans

Libra Daily Horoscope (04 August, 2025): Natives Move Ahead With Long-Term Plans

For Libra individuals, steady progress in professional and personal goals is seen, though emotional resilience and cautious trust are essential amid potential family disappointments.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (August 04):

Libra natives enter a period where diplomacy and the sweetness of speech will be key to maintaining harmony across all areas of life. Your long-term goals and strategic plans are likely to gain momentum now, allowing you to push forward with greater confidence and clarity. This is especially encouraging for those involved in technical or specialized fields, where a significant success or breakthrough may be within reach.

In personal life, the bond of love and mutual understanding continues to strengthen marital relationships. Emotional support from a spouse contributes positively to your sense of stability. However, not all relationships may be equally fulfilling—there is a chance that a family member could act in a way that feels deceptive or hurtful. This may lead to emotional unease or a temporary loss of trust, requiring you to exercise caution and avoid assumptions.

When it comes to major financial or real estate decisions, such as purchasing a new home, thoughtful consideration is advised. Avoid rushing into commitments. Additionally, someone’s words or behavior might affect you more deeply than expected, leading to inner emotional disturbance. Remaining balanced, composed, and discerning will help Libra individuals stay on track while navigating both growth and sensitive challenges.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 03 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
'Not Officially Issued': ECI Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Give EPIC Card For Probe As Row Erupts Over ‘2 Voter IDs’
India
FIR, No-Flight List: SpiceJet On Action Against Army Officer Over ‘Murderous Assault’ Of Staff At Srinagar Airport
FIR, No-Flight List: SpiceJet On Action Against Army Officer Over ‘Murderous Assault’ Of Staff At Srinagar Airport
India
Yamuna Level Rises In Delhi After Heavy Rain, Likely To Cross Danger Mark Within 24-48 Hours
Yamuna Level Rises In Delhi After Heavy Rain, Likely To Cross Danger Mark Within 24-48 Hours
Cities
'Spine Fracture, Jaw Injuries': Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Landslide Caught on Camera in Himachal’s Bilaspur | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Outrage with Comments on Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget