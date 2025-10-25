Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (26 October, 2025): Joy And Prosperity In Personal And Professional Life

Libra Daily Horoscope (26 October, 2025): Joy And Prosperity In Personal And Professional Life

A chance encounter with an old friend brings happiness, success in stalled projects, and growth in business and family prestige.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (October 26):

A pleasant surprise awaits as a long-lost friend reappears. This will bring warmth, nostalgia, and a renewed sense of connection for this zodiac sign. This unexpected meeting will not only lift your spirits but also reignite your enthusiasm for projects that were left incomplete. Situations that seemed stagnant will now gain momentum, leading to satisfying results that bring both emotional fulfilment and tangible rewards.

In professional matters, the day promises progress and prosperity. Business opportunities are likely to expand, and you may notice a significant improvement in your earnings. New partnerships or ventures could be on the horizon, especially those involving trusted associates. The sense of achievement will motivate you to plan ahead with confidence and clarity.

On the home front, your reputation within the family circle will grow stronger. Loved ones will express pride in your achievements, and your words will carry greater influence. There is also an indication of a new purchase, perhaps a vehicle or a long-desired asset—that brings comfort and convenience. The period ahead encourages positivity, success, and a renewed zest for life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Election 2025
Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks
Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks
Entertainment
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Cities
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget