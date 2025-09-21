Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Libra Daily Horoscope (22 September, 2025): Support, Learning, And Strong Bonds With Loved Ones

Libra Daily Horoscope (22 September, 2025): Support, Learning, And Strong Bonds With Loved Ones

Libra natives experience cooperation, personal growth, and family harmony, along with appreciation for their unique way of working.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (September 22):

Libra individuals begin their day on a positive note, as circumstances align in their favor. Support from senior officials or authority figures becomes easier to obtain, which helps resolve issues that may have previously seemed complicated. Tasks that were once stalled or delayed find smooth progress, adding to a sense of relief and achievement.

Family life also brings joy, as you may plan an outing with your children to a pleasant destination. Your affection and care toward them strengthen emotional bonds, making you more cherished in their eyes. This exchange of love and attention creates lasting memories and harmony at home. At the same time, you gain valuable lessons by reflecting on your past mistakes, turning them into opportunities for growth and self-improvement.

Spiritual and social dimensions also come into play, as you may visit a cowshed for charitable service. Such experiences not only bring inner satisfaction but also allow you to meet like-minded individuals who share your values. Your style of working attracts admiration from others, further enhancing your reputation. If you wish to make a request or present an idea to your superiors, this period proves favorable for gaining their attention and support.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 21 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

