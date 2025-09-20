Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Libra Daily Horoscope (21 September, 2025): Avoid Major Risks In Business And Focus On Family Wellbeing

Business risks may bring setbacks, while family harmony and health demand attention. Avoid dependence on others and act with caution.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (September 21):

A phase of careful decision-making is essential, especially in matters related to business and finances. Taking unnecessary risks in ventures or entering into agreements without proper consideration could lead to unfavourable results. Over-reliance on others, whether colleagues, partners, or associates, may also bring complications, so maintaining self-dependence is strongly advised. Evaluating every move with caution will help avoid losses and ensure long-term stability.

On the family front, tensions may arise for you. There's a chance of minor disagreements growing into misunderstandings. Open communication and patience will be needed to restore harmony at home. Health concerns, particularly within the family, may cause additional stress, so giving priority to wellness and preventive care becomes vital. A balanced diet, proper rest, and avoiding excessive pressure will contribute to overall improvement.

While challenges may seem pressing, this is also a valuable period to reassess personal and professional responsibilities. By reducing reliance on others, building clarity in decisions, and focusing on emotional balance, stability can be regained. Strength lies in a cautious approach and ensuring that neither business interests nor family wellbeing is neglected.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 20 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
