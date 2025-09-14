Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (15 September, 2025): Career Rewards, Family Harmony, And Stronger Relationships Ahead

Libra Daily Horoscope (15 September, 2025): Career Rewards, Family Harmony, And Stronger Relationships Ahead

Progress in career, profitable deals in business, harmony in relationships, and support in love life bring balance and growth in this phase.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (September 15):

A period of significance unfolds as consistent effort begins to bear fruit in professional life. Recognition and rewards align with the dedication shown in the workplace, giving a strong sense of accomplishment. Businesspersons stand to secure profitable deals, opening doors to long-term stability and growth. Those involved in public life or politics may find opportunities expanding, presenting pathways to greater influence and recognition.

Domestic matters also begin to ease. Ongoing family disputes or confusions gradually resolve, creating an environment of understanding and peace. Within relationships, marital life finds greater support and companionship, as a partner steps forward with encouragement and cooperation. This creates a sense of balance that strengthens bonds further.

For those in romantic connections, conversations about the future may surface. Plans to deepen or formalise the relationship provide a sense of commitment, as both partners consider ways to nurture and grow together. Alongside these positive shifts, pleasures of daily life bring added joy — indulgence in favourite meals and simple experiences adds richness to the period.

The overall phase reflects a balance of professional success, personal harmony, and relationship progress. With openness, effort, and appreciation of support from others, this time can be harnessed for building stronger foundations across all aspects of life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 14 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Northeast Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal
Northeast Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal
India
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
India
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
World
‘Far-Right Thugs Don't Speak For Britain’: UK Leaders Condemn Tommy Robinson’s Rally After London Clashes
‘Far-Right Thugs Don't Speak For Britain’: UK Leaders Condemn Tommy Robinson’s Rally After London Clashes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget