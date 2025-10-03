Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (04 October, 2025): Positive Day With Career Boost And Family Harmony

Libra Daily Horoscope (04 October, 2025): Positive Day With Career Boost And Family Harmony

Strong career prospects, peaceful family life, and potential property investments highlight a day of growth and balance.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (October 04):

You may receive exciting news related to your career, bringing the potential to enhance your professional growth and open new avenues for advancement. Recognition for your efforts could come your way, providing motivation to pursue ambitious goals and take on challenging projects. This is a favourable period to concentrate on long-term planning, particularly in matters such as property acquisitions or investment decisions. Financial choices made thoughtfully now may have lasting benefits, offering security and stability in the future. Strategic thinking, careful analysis, and timely action can help ensure that you make the most of these opportunities.

Family life is likely to be harmonious, but maintaining patience and avoiding unnecessary disputes is essential to sustaining a peaceful environment. Open communication, empathy, and understanding will strengthen bonds with loved ones and foster a supportive atmosphere at home. Students or individuals focused on learning will find themselves particularly productive, with the ability to concentrate deeply on their studies or skill development. Progress made during this period can contribute meaningfully to long-term academic or professional goals.

Additionally, nurturing personal relationships and adopting a calm, measured approach in discussions with family, friends, or colleagues will reinforce your reputation as someone dependable and level-headed. Taking moments for self-reflection and planning can provide clarity and balance, allowing you to manage both personal and financial matters effectively. This approach ensures sustainable growth and strengthens your overall stability in life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
India
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
India
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
India
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget