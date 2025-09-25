Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLeo Daily Horoscope (26 September, 2025): A Day Of Joyful Reunions And Auspicious Events

Leo Daily Horoscope (26 September, 2025): A Day Of Joyful Reunions And Auspicious Events

Leo natives embrace happiness through family harmony, spiritual pursuits, and financial opportunities, with disputes nearing resolution.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits—and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart. 

Leo Daily Horoscope (September 26):

For Leo individuals, the day brings positivity, joyful encounters, and constructive outcomes across personal and professional spheres. A pleasant surprise comes with the chance to reconnect with an old friend, sparking happiness and nostalgia. This meeting uplifts the mood and adds to the overall sense of contentment and joy.

Spiritual inclinations may take center stage, as thoughts of embarking on a religious or spiritual journey become stronger. Within the household, auspicious possibilities emerge, with signs pointing toward ceremonies or special events that enhance family togetherness. The arrival of a special guest further brightens the home atmosphere, reinforcing bonds and creating memorable moments.

In business, important financial changes can be initiated, with the potential for long-term benefit. For those engaged in trading or investments, the conditions appear favorable, especially in areas like the stock market, where gains are likely. Confidence in taking calculated financial steps strengthens stability.

On the family front, relief arrives as disputes or misunderstandings related to ancestral property move toward resolution, restoring harmony and clarity among relatives. Overall, the day promises joy, spiritual enrichment, and profitable decisions, leaving Leo natives with optimism and a sense of balance in life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Leo Horoscope Today Leo Daily Horoscope Leo Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Karnataka HC Refuses To Stay Sidda Govt's Caste Survey, But Rules Data Must Be Kept ‘Protected & Confidential’
Karnataka HC Refuses To Stay Sidda Govt's Caste Survey, But Rules Data Must Be Kept ‘Protected & Confidential’
World
ABP Exclusive: Lashkar Shifts Base To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Builds New Terror Hub Near Afghan Border
ABP Exclusive: Lashkar Shifts Base To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Builds New Terror Hub Near Afghan Border
India
Govt Signs Rs 62,370 Crore Contract With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets As IAF Set To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Tomorrow
Govt Signs ₹62,370 Crore Pact With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets; IAF To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Friday
India
'Scapegoat Tactic': Sonam Wangchuk Slams BJP For Ladakh Violence Blame, Warns Against Jail Term
'Scapegoat Tactic': Sonam Wangchuk Slams BJP For Ladakh Violence Blame, Warns Against Jail Term
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget