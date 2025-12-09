Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLeo Daily Horoscope (December 10, 2025): Discipline And Patience Unlock A Smoother Day

Leo Daily Horoscope (December 10, 2025): Discipline And Patience Unlock A Smoother Day

A balanced yet demanding period where discipline, health awareness and professional focus help maintain stability and progress.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits, and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart. 

Leo Daily Horoscope (December 10):

A moderately active day highlights the importance of discipline and mindful behaviour in professional spaces. Workplace rules and protocols must be followed carefully, as ignoring them could draw unwanted criticism from seniors or superiors. Staying organised and maintaining clarity in your tasks will help prevent avoidable mistakes and keep your workflow smooth. This is also a good time to prioritise planning, double-check details and maintain respectful communication, ensuring that your efforts are recognised and your productivity remains steady throughout the day.

Health requires extra care today, especially for individuals dealing with back pain, slip disc issues or persistent stiffness. Discomfort may intensify during routine tasks, making even simple movements feel challenging or tiring. Gentle stretching, proper posture and short periods of rest can offer noticeable relief, while avoiding heavy lifting or sudden movements helps prevent aggravation. Staying warm and hydrated further supports recovery, and if discomfort persists, seeking professional guidance ensures timely treatment and long-term comfort.

In business, sharper attention is necessary to maintain customer satisfaction. Overlooking details could create dissatisfaction, so staying focused is essential. A family gathering or spiritual activity at home may bring positivity and warmth, balancing the day with emotional comfort.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Leo Horoscope Today Leo Daily Horoscope Leo Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget