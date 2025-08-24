Horoscope Today, August 24: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (August 24) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in your 5th house, you will experience the joy of children. Due to Shiva and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, your business will gain recognition in the market, bringing you financial benefits. At work, you may have to travel a long distance, which will be favorable, although employees may find such journeys slightly difficult but rewarding in the end. At home, your behavior and conduct will reflect positive changes, and your romantic life will be joyful. The younger generation will need to work hard to achieve their goals, as only then will success come. With Lakshminarayan Yoga, students will move ahead in studies with strong determination and will get results according to their efforts, though they must remain cautious about health while keeping confidence intact.

Taurus:

With the Moon in your 4th house, problems may arise in home renovation. In online business, ups and downs may disturb your peace of mind. In business, you could face challenges in getting a tender, while Grahan Dosh warns against trusting people at work as betrayal may occur, and employees may face a blow to their respect. Disagreements with your spouse or partner are possible, and minor quarrels may disturb love life. You may spend more on household appliances, and competitive exam aspirants may need to wait longer, though sports persons will find the day in their favor. Domestic comforts could cost more, but prioritizing family happiness is best, while health may remain low with chances of seasonal fever, viral, or weakness.

Gemini:

With the Moon in your 3rd house, helping relatives will bring good results. New sources of income will strengthen your business growth, and if you are planning something new, it will bring auspicious results. With Budhaditya Yoga, you may get opportunities for foreign travel related to new tenders. At the workplace, your rising performance may cause jealousy among rivals, while employees will see long-pending tasks gaining momentum. With Sunapha Yoga, disputes related to ancestral property may resolve in your favor, and a new relationship may blossom in your love life. However, criticism from outsiders may negatively affect the younger generation, so they should not take words to heart. Students will need to study harder, while your spouse may face some health issues.

Cancer:

With the Moon in your 2nd house, you are advised to perform good and virtuous deeds. In business, financial matters require extra caution, and with Vasi Yoga, you should avoid postponing important tasks, completing them on time. At the workplace, challenges may arise, and employees may face crises, so prepare to handle adverse situations. Misunderstandings in the family will clear, bringing happiness to all. With Anandaadi Yoga, you may plan shopping with your partner or spouse, and love life will feel sweeter. Students may face hurdles in studies but could benefit from learning new technologies from teachers, easing some problems. Health, however, requires special care today.

Leo:

With the Moon in your own sign, your self-respect and self-reflection will increase. Avoid starting new ventures in business; instead, focus on improving existing work. With Shiva and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, guidance from experienced individuals can help expand business and bring economic gains. At the workplace, you will notice surprising changes within yourself, and employees may be too busy to socialize due to workload. With Budhaditya Yoga, your cheerful and helpful nature will earn respect from colleagues. At home, you will need to take responsibility, though lack of time may sadden your romantic life. Students may face fresh academic challenges, while health issues may trouble your eyes and feet.

Virgo:

With the Moon in your 12th house, foreign contacts may cause obstacles in your work. Business expenses are likely to rise suddenly, and in partnership ventures, avoid signing documents without reading carefully. With Grahan Dosh, unnecessary arguments and anger at work may lead you into trouble, although overall the workplace atmosphere will remain light and enjoyable. Employees may enjoy good relations with seniors, while the younger generation must control negative thinking to avoid ruining their efforts. Family life will be cheerful, though romantic life remains average. On the social level, you may not take full advantage of opportunities that come your way. Students may plan overseas education, but health may be affected by accidents, injuries, or court-related issues.

Libra:

With the Moon in your 11th house, you will try to increase your income. Sunapha Yoga makes this a memorable day for business, and political connections may bring you a government order. Businessmen should use both heart and mind wisely and avoid unrealistic thoughts. At the workplace, conditions will remain favorable both financially and socially, and employees may receive promotions or desired transfers. With Shiva and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, you may even be honored with a “Best Employee” award. You may also plan a pilgrimage, where you will value ancient beliefs and traditions, while love life shines brightly. For students, the day will be full of excitement and enthusiasm, while health requires attention and efforts toward improvement.

Scorpio:

With the Moon in your 10th house, following your father’s ideals will benefit you. With Shiva and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, your business growth will accelerate with profits. Employees will begin the day with energy, completing tasks before deadlines, while smart work at the workplace may help increase your salary. You may plan to buy a new car or home, and the younger generation should focus on strengthening areas they consider weak by working harder. Relief will come from chest pain troubles, and with Anandaadi Yoga, family support will help you complete tasks on time. Your partner or spouse will stand firmly by you in every situation, while management students will push themselves harder to achieve their goals.

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in your 9th house, helping someone will brighten your fortune. With Shiva and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, business disputes in the market will soon resolve with your smart thinking, bringing profits. At the workplace, your work will lead to progress, though difficulties may prompt you to think about changing jobs, while employees may feel pressure from excess workload. Due to work, you may not spend enough time with your spouse and children, while love life may bring disappointment. With Lakshminarayan Yoga, the younger generation has great career opportunities, provided they focus on their targets. Students may face lack of confidence due to failure in competitions, leading to anxiety and restlessness. Health may also show a declining trend, causing concern.

Capricorn:

With the Moon in your 8th house, be careful while traveling in your own vehicle. In business, you may face some problems, and there are chances of losing customers, so new strategies will be necessary. With Grahan Dosh, unnecessary workload at the workplace may frustrate you, reducing confidence and focus. Employed persons leading teams should carefully supervise everyone’s work to ensure smooth management. Family life will be challenging, and in love life, avoid making false promises as arguments may arise. Students may feel depressed about studies, and caution is advised while traveling. Health issues may appear in the form of headaches or eye strain due to overwork, so remember to relax in between tasks.

Aquarius:

With the Moon in your 7th house, there may be conflicts between husband and wife. In business, if you are trying something new, seek advice from an elder or expert before proceeding. With Budhaditya Yoga, you will set clear goals at work and achieve success with hard work and dedication, while employees may need to travel for tasks. A pleasant surprise may come related to your father, strengthening that bond. The younger generation may gain benefits through old friends, helping resolve past problems. Family elders will teach you something valuable, proving useful in the future. With Sunapha Yoga, students studying abroad may receive new opportunities, though pregnant women need to be cautious about health.

Pisces:

With the Moon in your 6th house, you may feel physical stress. With Anandaadi Yoga, businessmen engaged in foreign trade will gain profits, and overall business will see improvement with better earnings. At the workplace, heavy workload may tire you, though employees will find the day better than yesterday. Politicians may face some hurdles, but in health matters, the day remains favorable. With Lakshminarayan Yoga, you may plan to visit relatives with family, and love life will grow sweeter. Students will remain focused on completing projects, making progress in their studies.