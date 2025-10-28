Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroGemini Daily Horoscope (29 October, 2025): Strengthened Bonds Mark A Prosperous New Phase

Gemini Daily Horoscope (29 October, 2025): Strengthened Bonds Mark A Prosperous New Phase

Success, new partnerships, and emotional harmony enhance growth in career, business, and family relationships.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gemini Horoscope: Hello, curious Gemini! Being an air sign, your adaptability, intellect, and rapid wit ensure your world is constantly abuzz with concepts and associations. As adept communicators, Gemini individuals are the chameleons of the Zodiac, skilled at seamlessly integrating into various social circles, guided by the energy and ambience they sense. Your horoscope serves as a guide to assist you in navigating the ceaseless stream of information and social engagements that define your life. 

Gemini Daily Horoscope (October 29):

A rewarding period unfolds with achievements in both professional and personal spheres. Persistent efforts finally begin to pay off, leading to progress in business or career ventures. Those seeking collaborations may find favourable opportunities, as new partnerships promise stability and long-term success.

Health remains in balance, allowing renewed energy to pursue your goals confidently. Financially, rising income and fresh opportunities bring comfort and a sense of security. New sources of earnings may appear, ensuring smooth financial management, stability, and growth while encouraging smart investments, mindful savings, and long-term prosperity in all endeavours.

Domestic life becomes lively with the arrival of guests or joyful celebrations, strengthening family ties. Long-standing misunderstandings within the family could begin to resolve, restoring unity and peace at home. Relationships thrive as communication improves, allowing warmth and understanding to flourish.

This is a time of personal and professional success, growth, and renewed emotional contentment for this sign. With clarity in actions and gratitude in relationships, you’ll find greater satisfaction and strength to build lasting happiness.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gemini Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Gemini Daily Horoscope Today Gemini Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
Election 2025
'Govt Job To All Families': Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls
'Govt Job To All Families': Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls
India
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Cities
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget