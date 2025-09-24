Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Capricorn Daily Horoscope (25 September, 2025): Favourable Energies, Property Gains, And Balanced Thinking

Optimism, family support, and professional gains mark the day. Property dealings and positive collaborations bring satisfaction.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (September 25):

Today unfolds as a favourable day, bringing opportunities for growth, harmony, and collaboration. A positive outlook combined with a steady, measured approach allows you to manage professional responsibilities and personal commitments with ease. Circumstances are gradually shifting in your favour, paving the way for progress across different aspects of life.

For those engaged in property dealings or the real estate sector, prospects appear especially bright, with potential for meaningful gains. It is, however, advisable to avoid unnecessary disputes or trivial arguments, as such distractions can disturb your peace of mind. Instead, focus on essential matters that truly deserve your attention and energy.

Women may find the day particularly productive and fulfilling, with opportunities to advance personal aspirations as well as professional goals. This is an excellent time to harness your skills, make thoughtful choices, and build on your achievements with confidence.

The prevailing energy supports patience, clarity, and long-term planning. By adopting a calm approach, you will be able to navigate any challenges smoothly while reinforcing your self-assurance and sense of control. Family involvement plays a key role today, strengthening emotional bonds and creating a harmonious environment at home.

Maintaining balance between work and personal life will be the cornerstone of success, enabling you to achieve tangible outcomes while nurturing lasting relationships.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
