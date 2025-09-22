Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCapricorn Daily Horoscope (23 September, 2025): Balancing Connections And Creative Energy

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (23 September, 2025): Balancing Connections And Creative Energy

Old bonds resurface while creativity thrives. Focus on health, nurture relationships, and invest time in learning to achieve harmony and personal fulfilment.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (September 23):

The day feels balanced, carrying both nostalgia and challenges in equal measure. Meeting an old friend brings back memories, reminding you of shared experiences that shaped your journey. Such encounters offer comfort and spark fresh perspectives for the future.

On the flip side, travel is best avoided, as it may lead to unnecessary exhaustion. Fatigue could weigh on your mood, but a mindful diet and healthy choices keep your energy steady. Prioritising rest alongside nutrition restores equilibrium and helps maintain vitality.

For educators, especially those in private institutions, the workload feels heavier, yet it also brings opportunities for growth and recognition. Students in creative fields, such as graphic design, will find inspiration striking at just the right moment, motivating them to produce innovative work.

Family life adds warmth, with simple activities like spending time with children bringing immense satisfaction. These moments of togetherness heal any lingering stress and foster joy. If there has been tension with your partner, the present period is favourable for reconciliation. Honest conversations and mutual understanding ease disagreements, setting the stage for renewed harmony.

This phase highlights the importance of balance—between nostalgia and new beginnings, work and rest, creativity and responsibility. By embracing this balance, you set the tone for deeper personal growth.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn Zodiac Sign Horoscopes Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Business
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav, Lays Foundation For Rs 5,100 Crore Projects In Itanagar
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav, Lays Foundation For Rs 5,100 Crore Projects In Itanagar
India
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Entertainment
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget