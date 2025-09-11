Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Capricorn Daily Horoscope (12 September, 2025): Avoid Conflicts And Guard Health Against Stress

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (12 September, 2025): Avoid Conflicts And Guard Health Against Stress

Misunderstandings, property disputes, and declining health may cause turbulence. Patience and caution with finances and partnerships are essential.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (September 12):

A demanding and restless phase could draw your energy into matters that feel unproductive or overwhelming. You may find yourself caught in disputes or arguments, some of which stem from professional rivalry or hidden opposition. The likelihood of being entangled in controversy is high, making discretion your most valuable tool.

Health demands attention, as stress and fatigue may weigh heavily. Ignoring early signs could aggravate conditions, so rest, proper diet, and mindfulness practices are strongly recommended. For business owners, the period seems unstable, with chances of setbacks or financial dips. Avoid risky ventures or overextending resources until conditions settle.

Those in employment may find differences with colleagues or partners intensifying, straining teamwork and reducing efficiency. Practising patience and steering clear of confrontations will help preserve balance. Within the family, disputes regarding ancestral property or shared assets may surface. Approaching such issues with a calm and neutral stance can prevent escalation.

Travel, especially involving vehicles, should be handled with utmost care. Rashness or negligence may lead to problems. Overall, this period is a test of patience and wisdom. By slowing down, steering clear of unnecessary conflict, and adopting a health-first approach, you can reduce the turbulence and prepare for more stable days ahead.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 11 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
