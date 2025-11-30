Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Capricorn Daily Horoscope (1 December, 2025): Unexpected Twists Bring Insight, Balance, And Renewed Stability

A mixed yet meaningful phase brings clarity, problem-solving, and better financial prospects while emotional matters demand patience.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (December 1):

An unpredictable yet deeply instructive period unfolds for this zodiac sign. This phase brings certain household disagreements or unresolved issues back to the surface for you. These minor disturbances may momentarily unsettle your peace of mind, but your calm temperament and practical approach will help restore all the balance before matters escalate. Family members might appear confused, anxious, or unsure of how to proceed, and this is where your reassuring presence becomes essential. By offering clarity, patience, and thoughtful guidance, you help everyone regain stability and direction, reinforcing your role as a dependable pillar within the household.

On the financial front, circumstances begin to improve steadily. Business-related gains or positive developments at work boost your confidence and encourage you to consider future growth. Plans connected to expansion, collaboration, or a new investment start forming more clearly, supported by favourable timing and practical opportunities.

By the end of the day, the combination of progress, resolution, and emotional grounding creates a feeling of achievement. You step into the evening with renewed clarity, strengthened relationships, and a deeper understanding of how patience and steady effort can transform challenges into meaningful growth.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 30 Nov 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
