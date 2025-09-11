Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCancer Daily Horoscope (12 September, 2025): Major Plans, Big Deals, And Family Harmony

Cancer Daily Horoscope (12 September, 2025): Major Plans, Big Deals, And Family Harmony

Cancer natives may find opportunities for growth in business and relief at home, as significant deals, professional success, and resolution of disputes come their way.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cancer Horoscope: Welcome, nurturing Cancer! You are celebrated for your deep empathy, intuitive nature, and fierce protectiveness of your loved ones. Cancer signs may seem prickly at first meeting, but once they decide to become friends with someone, that person has a friend for life. Your horoscope offers insights into understanding and managing your emotions, helping you ride the waves of life's challenges while creating a haven for yourself and your loved ones. 

Cancer Daily Horoscope (September 12):

For Cancer individuals, this period holds promise and productivity. You may find yourself preparing or laying out plans for an important project that could shape your future path. In business or professional ventures, opportunities may arise for entering into a major deal or agreement. Such progress may require you to approach financial institutions, including banks, to arrange substantial loans or funding, leading to a phase of busyness and running around to fulfill formalities. Despite the effort, these developments are likely to bring you closer to your goals.

On the career front, success and recognition await, reinforcing your confidence and strengthening your position in your chosen field. Rivals or competitors who may have attempted to create obstacles are likely to be subdued, allowing you to move ahead without undue interference. In your personal life, a positive shift emerges as ongoing disputes or conflicts within the family find resolution, bringing much-needed peace and emotional balance. This combination of professional advancement and personal harmony sets the tone for a rewarding phase, where challenges are met with determination and outcomes lean in your favor.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 11 Sep 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Cancer Horoscope Horoscope Astrological Prediction Cancer Daily Horoscope
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
Cities
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
World
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
India
Rahul Gandhi Promises ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’ As He Renews ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Claim Over ‘Vote Chori’: WATCH
Rahul Gandhi Promises ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’ As He Renews ‘H-Bomb’ Claim Over ‘Vote Chori’: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget