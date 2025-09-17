Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroAquarius Daily Horoscope (18 September, 2025): Handle Conflicts Wisely And Guard Against Risks

Aquarius Daily Horoscope (18 September, 2025): Handle Conflicts Wisely And Guard Against Risks

Stay alert in business and family matters, as disputes and health concerns may require patience and caution.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 08:20 PM (IST)

Aquarius Horoscope: Welcome to the future, Aquarius! Your sign is all about innovation, individuality, and humanitarian pursuits. Aquarians are unique and there is no one quite like you, and because each is so incredibly individual, it can be tough to describe them as a group. Your horoscope encourages you to embrace your unique perspective, foster change, and contribute to a better world. 

Aquarius Daily Horoscope (September 18)

A demanding phase may be approaching, marked by challenges that require patience, self-control, and thoughtful decision-making. Disagreements, whether personal or professional, could create stress and even risk escalating into legal or emotional complications. Maintaining composure is crucial—avoid reacting hastily to provocations, as restraint will prevent conflicts from spiralling beyond control.

In professional life, competitors or hidden rivals may attempt to obstruct your progress. This makes it essential to remain focused, alert, and detail-oriented in every task. Risky decisions, such as speculative investments, impulsive business moves, or major financial commitments, should be avoided for now, as they may not deliver the expected results. Instead, prioritise stability, careful planning, and secure strategies to safeguard your position.

At home, family matters deserve equal attention. Concerns related to your children’s health, education, or emotional wellbeing may demand patience and care. Offering guidance and creating a supportive environment will help restore balance within your household. Additionally, ensure that stress from the workplace does not spill over into your personal relationships, as this could add unnecessary strain.

This phase calls for discipline in every area of life. By steering clear of disputes, avoiding risky ventures, and focusing on calm responses, you can transform challenges into opportunities for growth. Difficult times strengthen resilience, refine judgement, and prepare you for brighter days ahead.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aquarius Horoscope Today Aquarius Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Aquarius Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
India
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Amit Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget